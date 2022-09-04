Watkins Embracing the Grind, Opportunity

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins had a big first day of joint practices against the New Orleans Saints. That was encouraging. More encouraging is how Watkins has strung together a bunch of strong days.

“Sammy has been a different player,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday. “He’s been super-reliable and every practice made a bunch of plays. Today he had a bunch of plays again.”

That’s been the target for Watkins as he attempts to resurrect his career. Last year with Baltimore, Watkins had 257 yards during the first four games and 137 yards the rest of the season. In 2019 with Kansas City, Watkins had 198 yards and three touchdowns in the opener but never reached 65 yards or found the end zone the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old has put himself in position to start in Year 1 in Green Bay. How long he stays in that position, with two talented rookies waiting in the wings, is up him.

“I’m just trying to really be consistent,” he said. “That’s been the knock on my career – consistency. And I just think I’ve got to continue to stack good days on top of good days. Because you look at the great wide receivers – Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase – they’re not just good one day. They’re consistent. They’re consistent every day, every week. And I think that’s where I’ve got to translate my game: Coming to practice and being good at practice every day, not having an off-day.”

There are two keys for Watkins. One is staying healthy. After missing 18 games the last four seasons, Watkins was sidelined for the first couple days of training camp with a tight hamstring. It was an ominous start. But he hasn’t missed a practice since returning on July 29. The other key is getting on the same page with Rodgers. That’s been a work in progress, but that process has been exciting to Watkins.

“I feel like today, if I watch film, I’m pretty sure he’ll be in the room like, ‘What the freak are you doing? What type of route is that?’” he said. “So, every day as a wideout, you’re looking to not be on that screen messing up or doing something you shouldn’t be doing.

“I think that’s what’s going to bring the best out of me is his standard, what he wants out of us, and I think if I can continue to be scared going into practice, making sure I do the right things, I think my game, my level of play will be even better. Because he’s like a freaking coach/player. How he wants things is how he wants things. And that’s how you should do it. Being consistent every day, competing, doing things the right way — not the way we think we should do it, but doing it the way he wants and the coaches want it. I think that’s very critical.”

One play during Day 2 of the Saints practices stands out. With nobody open, Rodgers extended the play to his right. Watkins initially ran a curl route. When he saw Rodgers move, he reacted. Watkins found space and Rodgers “freaking put it between two or three dudes.” There was no thinking, no playing robotically. It was a veteran receiver playing on feel and doing exactly what Rodgers wanted in the flow of the play.

“I think that’s what makes him great and makes you want to be like, ‘Man, I’ve got to know everything,’” Watkins said. “To be on the field with a dude with his style of play and what he can do, I think that’s every wide receiver’s dream. I just followed him and he shredded it in there and I was like, ‘Man.’”

Rodgers needs Watkins for this offense to hit the ground running next week at the Minnesota Vikings. And Watkins needs Rodgers to jump-start a stalled career. The fourth pick of the 2014 draft, Watkins had his lone 1,000-yard season in 2015. The past six seasons, he hasn’t even reached 700 yards. Watkins knows the reality. At some point, a player runs out of second changes.

This could a match made in heaven, so long as Watkins stays healthy and keeps building his relationship with Rodgers.

“He’s on a different level wanting things the way he wants them done,” Watkins said. “When you look at him, he’s coaching just like the coaches. He’s on that field saying things the way he wants it done. I had Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes but it wasn’t this detailed and this deep to where you have to know what you’re doing. You have to know every little thing about how he wants things, how to run this, different coverages.

“If you don’t, you’re in trouble. You don’t want to be in trouble. You don’t want to be that guy that’s like, ‘I can’t play with him. I can’t trust him.’ That’s what I’m trying to do every day is gain his trust. I want to be out there on that field playing with Aaron Rodgers. If I want to be out there, I’ve got to know every little thing about the offense. I’ve got Allen Lazard right to my side at meetings and I’m like, ‘Hey, man, what about this? What about this? What about this?’ He looks at me sometimes like, ‘Dang,’ but I’m trying to be on that level of when I’m out there, I can play, I can have fun, I can block and have fun, talk trash and still be on that same page and know what I’m doing.”

Watkins has been incredibly real about his career. He’s willing talked about injuries, getting “fat,” missed opportunities at previous stops and how his “back is against the wall.” There have been no excuses. He’s also talked about being a “dangerous” threat, living up to Rodgers’ “gamer” moniker and how this opportunity could change the trajectory of his career.

“You put it out there, then you’ve got to live by it,” Watkins said. “I like to throw myself out there to where I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to do that. If I’m going to say it, I’ve got to back it up.”