Watson Remains Unsigned as Training Camp Approaches

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers rookies are set to arrive for the start of training camp on Friday. It’s possible receiver Christian Watson, the team’s hugely important second-round pick, won’t be present.

As of midday Tuesday, Watson is the only unsigned draft pick among Green Bay’s 11 selections.

The team’s first-round picks, linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, signed on May 6, as did third-round offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. They were among seven draft picks to sign that day. A few days later, seventh-round offensive tackle Rasheed Walker signed on the dotted line. On May 26, the team’s fourth-round picks, receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Zach Tom, made it 10 out of 11.

About two-and-a-half months after most of the draft class was under contract, Watson remains unsigned.

What’s the holdup?

While rookie contract values are slotted – Watson’s four-year deal will be worth precisely $9,241,031 with a signing bonus of exactly $1,680,188, according to Spotrac – the structure of those contracts is not set.

Fully guaranteed contracts were once the domain of only the top draft picks. Slowly, the guarantees have trickled down. In 2020, the Packers guaranteed every dollar of quarterback Jordan Love’s four-year, $12.383 million contract. That was the first time the 26th pick of a draft got a fully guaranteed contract.

Watson was the 34th pick of this year’s draft. The 34th pick of last year’s draft also was used on a receiver, with the Jets grabbing Elijah Moore. For the first time at that draft slot, the first three seasons of his contract were fully guaranteed.

So, that’s the precedent from which the Packers were working.

That precedent has been blown up.

With the 37th pick of this year’s draft, the Houston Texans drafted safety Jalen Pitre. On May 11, they signed him to a contract that guaranteed every penny of the first three years of his contract. With the 38th pick, the Atlanta Falcons drafted edge defender Arnold Ebiketie. Last week, they signed him to a contract that also guaranteed every penny of his first three seasons.

By contrast, last year’s No. 37 pick was used on offensive lineman Landon Dickerson. The Eagles guaranteed Years 1 and 2 and about one-third of Year 3.

A source not affiliated with the Packers or Watson said, because of the Pitre and Ebiketie deals, the first few selections in Round 2 are looking for some guaranteed money in Year 4. Just how much guaranteed money Watson will get in 2025 is the sticking point.

Time isn’t of the essence just yet, but it is running out to get Watson under contract before rookies report for training camp on July 22 and hit the practice field for the first time on July 27.

The situation regarding the Packers and Watson isn’t unique. While the entire first round is under contract and all but the three quarterbacks have signed in the third round, 11 second-round picks remain unsigned. That includes defensive end Logan Hall by the Buccaneers at No. 33, Watson at No. 34 and cornerback Roger McCreary by the Titans at No. 35.

If Hall or McCreary gets some guaranteed money in Year 4, then the precedent will be set and the Packers and Watson should agree soon after that.

First Practice of Packers Training Camp Is July 27

Positional preview No. 1 – Quarterbacks

Positional preview No. 2 – Running backs

Positional preview No. 3 – Receivers

Positional preview No. 4 – Tight ends

Positional preview No. 5 – Offensive line

Positional preview No. 6 – Defensive line

Positional preview No. 7 – Outside linebackers

Positional preview No. 8 – Inside linebackers