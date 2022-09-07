Week 1 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Packers Edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Got Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Sunday’s counterpart, the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, on your fantasy football teams? Both are worthy of being in your Week 1 starting lineup, according to Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano.

Rodgers is Fabiano’s 10th-ranked quarterback this week.

“Rodgers won’t have superstar Davante Adams and there are questions about his wide receivers, but I still see him as a low-end No. 1 quarterback this week,” Fabiano wrote in his quarterbacks preview. “That’s due to a positive matchup against a Vikings team that he has crushed in recent seasons. In his last two games played in Minnesota, Rodgers has thrown for 749 yards and four touchdowns.”

Cousins is another low-end starter. As Fabiano noted, Cousins has scored a total of 47 fantasy points in his last two home games against Green Bay.

Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook is Fabiano’s sixth-ranked running back and Green Bay’s Aaron Jones is 10th. Jones’ tag-team partner, AJ Dillon, is listed among Fabiano’s “bargain” starters.

“The Packers offense will lean on the run more often this season, which makes Dillon a much more attractive option for his fantasy managers,” Fabiano wrote in his running backs preview. “The Vikings allowed the 10th-most points to backs last season, and the position averaged 4.5 yards per rush against them. While Dillon will split the work with Aaron Jones, he’s still a solid flex in his season opener.”

Even against Green Bay’s star-studded cornerback corps, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson is Fabiano’s No. 1-ranked receiver.

Both of the tight ends, Green Bay’s Robert Tonyan and Minnesota’s Irv Smith, are listed among Fabiano’s sits.

“I like Smith as a potential sleeper this season, but I’m not sure I’d trust him in the opener,” Fabiano said. “He missed the preseason and camp with an injured thumb, and I’d be concerned about potential limitations in terms of his snaps in Week 1. Smith isn’t a bad flier pick in DFS, but I’d avoid him in traditional re-drafts until he gets some snaps and his role is more defined.”

Fabiano has Minnesota’s defense and kicker Greg Joseph on his sits lists.

