Week 1 Grades: Packers Lose to Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – That the Green Bay Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday wasn’t exactly a surprise. It’s a matchup-driven league, and the Vikings had a huge one in their favor with Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter against backup offensive tackles Yosh Nijman and Royce Newman.

“That’s an excuse, so we don’t like to say that,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said afterward. “There guys are NFL players. There’s expectation for whoever’s in there that they’re going to play well. ”

What was a surprise is how the Vikings dominated the other marquee matchup, with Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson running circles around the Packers’ baffled secondary.

Poor play by the makeshift offensive line, lackluster play by Green Bay’s defensive front, surprisingly shoddy pass defense, minus-2 in turnovers and some suspect coaching decisions after an entire offseason to come up with a winning game plan added up to a 23-7 loss that felt so much more lopsided.

“Some of the mistakes that we made led to big-time plays on both sides of the ball, so that’s going to be the emphasis is just cleaning up some of the communication errors and making sure guys are doing their responsibility,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday.

“There was plenty of things on both sides that we’ve seen throughout the course of the offseason. It wasn’t like there were these new plays in either of those phases that came up. There were plays that for whatever reason the communication was off and the execution was off, and then we’ve got guys covering for another guy and that’s how bad things happen.”

Here are our Week 1 unit grades.