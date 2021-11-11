Week 10 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

Aaron Rodgers figures to be back in the starting lineup after testing positive for COVID-19. Given the challenges, should he be a fantasy starter this week?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is back and embarking on an unusual week.

If all goes well and he’s kicked his COVID-19 symptoms to the curb, he will be able to return to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday and play on Sunday. But, aside from running Saturday’s walk-through, his preparation will be all virtual.

“I definitely do expect him to play,” receiver Davante Adams said. “I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen with that. It’s been a lot going on, but I expect him to play.”

Rodgers is a must-start in any fantasy league. And he should start this week, despite the challenges mentally and the possibility of decreased stamina physically.

“I’m going to assume Rodgers will be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to start against the Seahawks. If that's the case, I will start the veteran against the Seahawks,” SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano said in his weekly Start ‘Em, Sit Em series. Their defense hasn’t been terrible against quarterbacks overall, but the three best performances from the position against them have all come on the road. This contest will be played at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers is the fourth-ranked quarterback this week. Seattle’s Russell Wilson is ninth. With Rodgers back, Adams is No. 1 among receivers; with Seattle’s Wilson back after a three-game absence, DK Metcalf is third. At running back, Aaron Jones is fourth.

Fabiano’s Sit of the Week at kicker is Seattle’s Josh Myers. “Myers has been a disappointment for fantasy managers, averaging fewer than six points per game this season,” Fabiano wrote. “Things won’t improve this weekend either, as the Seahawks face a Packers defense that has given up nine field-goal conversions and the fewest fantasy points to enemy kickers in 2021.”

At tight end, where Dallas’ Dalton Schultz is the Start of the Week and New England’s Hunter Henry is the Sit of the Week, Seattle’s Gerald Everett should get a seat on the bench, Fabiano noted.

