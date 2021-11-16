Week 11 Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Climb Back to No. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Chaos atop the poll pushed the Green Bay Packers back to No. 1 in the Packer Central Composite NFL Power Rankings.

The Composite NFL Power Rankings are a combination of Packer Central’s power rankings and the rankings of seven national media entities. Four of the top six teams from last week’s rankings – No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Tampa Bay, No. 5 Los Angeles Rams and No. 6 Baltimore – were beaten. With Green Bay, which was No. 4, beating Seattle 17-0 and Tennessee, which was No. 3, squeaking by New Orleans 23-21, the Packers earned the top spot in six of eight polls.

“The Packers are atop this week’s power rankings not because they lit things up on offense Sunday (they were fine), but because they have demonstrated an ability to win in different ways this season,” wrote Jenny Vrentas, who ran this week’s rankings for Sports Illustrated. “In the past three weeks, the Packers defense only allowed a total of one touchdown scored between Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. And though running back Aaron Jones left Sunday’s game early, backup A.J. Dillon contributed more than 100 all-purpose yards and two TDs. This is the kind of multi-dimensionality that makes a team dangerous deep into January.”

The Packers will play at Minnesota on Sunday. The Vikings are outside the Top 15 everywhere other than The 33rd Team (11th) and NFL.com (14th). The good news, The 33rd Team’s Paul Domowitch wrote, “Only Tom Brady and Matt Stafford have better TD-to-INT differentials than Kirk Cousins (plus-16).” On the other hand, he noted, the Vikings are allowing 4.7 yards per carry, No. 30 in the NFL.

Here are the rankings.

Packer Central: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tennessee; 3, Buffalo; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Arizona; 6, Dallas; 7, Baltimore; 8, L.A. Rams; 9, New England; 10, Kansas City.

Sports Illustrated: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tennessee; 3, Arizona; 4, Dallas; 5, Tampa Bay; 6, Buffalo; 7, L.A. Rams; 8, Baltimore; 9, Kansas City; 10, New England.

NFL.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tennessee; 3, Dallas; 4, Arizona; 5, Buffalo; 6, Tampa Bay; 7, Kansas City; 8, New England; 9, L.A. Rams; 10, Baltimore.

ESPN.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tennessee; 3, Arizona; 4, Dallas; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Buffalo; 7, Tampa Bay; 8, Kansas City; 9, Baltimore; 10, New England.

Associated Press: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tennessee; 3, Dallas; 4, Arizona; 5, Buffalo; 6, Tampa Bay; 7, L.A. Rams; 8, New England; 9, Baltimore; 10, Kansas City.

CBS Sports: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tennessee; 3, Buffalo; 4, Arizona; 5, Dallas; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Tampa Bay; 8, Baltimore; 9, New England; 10, Kansas City.

Pro Football Talk: 1, Tennessee; 2, Green Bay; 3, Dallas; 4, Arizona; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Tampa Bay; 7, Buffalo; 8, New England; 9, Baltimore; 10, Kansas City.

The 33rd Team: 1, Tennessee; 2, Green Bay; 3, Arizona; 4, Dallas; 5, Buffalo; 6, Tampa Bay; 7, New England; 8, Kansas City; 9, L.A. Rams; 10, Baltimore.

Week 11 Composite Rankings: 1, Green Bay (10); 2, Tennessee (14); 3, Arizona (30); 4, Dallas (32); 5, Buffalo (40); 6, Tampa Bay (47); 7, L.A. Rams (56); 8, Baltimore (70); 9, New England (69); 10, Kansas City (72).

Week 10 Composite NFL Power Rankings: 1, Arizona (10); 2, Tampa Bay (19); 3, Tennessee (22); 4, Green Bay (24); 5, L.A. Rams (35); 6, Baltimore (43); 7, Dallas (49); 8, Buffalo (50); 9, L.A. Chargers (69); 10, New England (77).