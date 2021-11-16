Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Week 11 Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Climb Back to No. 1

    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – Chaos atop the poll pushed the Green Bay Packers back to No. 1 in the Packer Central Composite NFL Power Rankings.

    The Composite NFL Power Rankings are a combination of Packer Central’s power rankings and the rankings of seven national media entities. Four of the top six teams from last week’s rankings – No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Tampa Bay, No. 5 Los Angeles Rams and No. 6 Baltimore – were beaten. With Green Bay, which was No. 4, beating Seattle 17-0 and Tennessee, which was No. 3, squeaking by New Orleans 23-21, the Packers earned the top spot in six of eight polls.

    “The Packers are atop this week’s power rankings not because they lit things up on offense Sunday (they were fine), but because they have demonstrated an ability to win in different ways this season,” wrote Jenny Vrentas, who ran this week’s rankings for Sports Illustrated. “In the past three weeks, the Packers defense only allowed a total of one touchdown scored between Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. And though running back Aaron Jones left Sunday’s game early, backup A.J. Dillon contributed more than 100 all-purpose yards and two TDs. This is the kind of multi-dimensionality that makes a team dangerous deep into January.”

    The Packers will play at Minnesota on Sunday. The Vikings are outside the Top 15 everywhere other than The 33rd Team (11th) and NFL.com (14th). The good news, The 33rd Team’s Paul Domowitch wrote, “Only Tom Brady and Matt Stafford have better TD-to-INT differentials than Kirk Cousins (plus-16).” On the other hand, he noted, the Vikings are allowing 4.7 yards per carry, No. 30 in the NFL.

    Here are the rankings.

    Packer Central: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tennessee; 3, Buffalo; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Arizona; 6, Dallas; 7, Baltimore; 8, L.A. Rams; 9, New England; 10, Kansas City.

    Sports Illustrated: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tennessee; 3, Arizona; 4, Dallas; 5, Tampa Bay; 6, Buffalo; 7, L.A. Rams; 8, Baltimore; 9, Kansas City; 10, New England.

    NFL.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tennessee; 3, Dallas; 4, Arizona; 5, Buffalo; 6, Tampa Bay; 7, Kansas City; 8, New England; 9, L.A. Rams; 10, Baltimore.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17169930
    Play
    News

    The People’s GPA: Packers Beat Seahawks

    The Green Bay Packers were honor-roll students after beating the Seattle Seahawks 17-0. Here are your grades and what you had to say.

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17169917
    Play
    Injuries

    Source: Jones Suffers ‘Mild’ MCL Sprain

    Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones will miss this week's game at Minnesota. After that, it's a home game against the Rams and a bye.

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17167752
    Play
    Game Day

    Packers’ Dynamite Defense Blows Up Seahawks

    The Green Bay Packers' defense did something that hasn't been done by an NFL defense in a decade and limited Russell Wilson to one of the worst games of his career.

    Nov 15, 2021

    ESPN.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tennessee; 3, Arizona; 4, Dallas; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Buffalo; 7, Tampa Bay; 8, Kansas City; 9, Baltimore; 10, New England.

    Associated Press: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tennessee; 3, Dallas; 4, Arizona; 5, Buffalo; 6, Tampa Bay; 7, L.A. Rams; 8, New England; 9, Baltimore; 10, Kansas City.

    CBS Sports: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tennessee; 3, Buffalo; 4, Arizona; 5, Dallas; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Tampa Bay; 8, Baltimore; 9, New England; 10, Kansas City.

    Pro Football Talk: 1, Tennessee; 2, Green Bay; 3, Dallas; 4, Arizona; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Tampa Bay; 7, Buffalo; 8, New England; 9, Baltimore; 10, Kansas City.

    The 33rd Team: 1, Tennessee; 2, Green Bay; 3, Arizona; 4, Dallas; 5, Buffalo; 6, Tampa Bay; 7, New England; 8, Kansas City; 9, L.A. Rams; 10, Baltimore.

    Week 11 Composite Rankings: 1, Green Bay (10); 2, Tennessee (14); 3, Arizona (30); 4, Dallas (32); 5, Buffalo (40); 6, Tampa Bay (47); 7, L.A. Rams (56); 8, Baltimore (70); 9, New England (69); 10, Kansas City (72).

    - - - - - - - - - - - - -

    Week 10 Composite NFL Power Rankings: 1, Arizona (10); 2, Tampa Bay (19); 3, Tennessee (22); 4, Green Bay (24); 5, L.A. Rams (35); 6, Baltimore (43); 7, Dallas (49); 8, Buffalo (50); 9, L.A. Chargers (69); 10, New England (77).

    USATSI_17169409
    News

    Week 11 Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Climb Back to No. 1

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17167691
    Injuries

    Mercilus’ Injury Latest Blow to Packers’ Outside Linebackers

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17167532
    News

    Week 10 Report Card: Packers Beat Seahawks

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17169930
    News

    The People’s GPA: Packers Beat Seahawks

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17169917
    Injuries

    Source: Jones Suffers ‘Mild’ MCL Sprain

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17167755
    News

    With Jones Injured, Dillon Built for What’s Ahead

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17167752
    Game Day

    Packers’ Dynamite Defense Blows Up Seahawks

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17167528
    Game Day

    Misty-Eyed and Tired, Rodgers Wins in Return from COVID

    Nov 14, 2021
    USATSI_17166332
    Game Day

    Aaron Jones Suffers Knee Injury vs. Seahawks

    Nov 14, 2021