Week 11 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins will take center stage when the Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If you have Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback in fantasy football, start him. If you have Kirk Cousins as your quarterback, sit him.

That’s the advice of Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano in his weekly Start ’Em, Sit ’Em series.

With the Green Bay Packers playing at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Rodgers is Fabiano’s “Start of the Week” at quarterback.

“Rodgers has been bad over his last two games, averaging 13.1 fantasy points,” Fabiano wrote. “However, this week's matchup against the Vikings could be good for what ails him, as their defense has allowed the eighth-most points per game to quarterbacks in the last four weeks. Rodgers has also thrown for 23 touchdowns with just two interceptions in his last 11 games in Minnesota.”

Cousins is having an excellent season but Green Bay’s pass defense has been sensational of late.

“Cousins hasn’t been all that spectacular in recent weeks, averaging 17.4 fantasy points in his last six games,” Fabiano wrote. “Next up is a date with the Packers, who have held Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson to a combined 25.1 fantasy points over their last three games. That’s insane. If that sort of trend continues, Cousins could be in for a difficult weekend in this NFC North clash.”

The other big fantasy note this week is at running back. With Aaron Jones out with a knee injury, AJ Dillon will make his first NFL start. He’s been the hot hand, anyway, and is Fabiano’s “Start of the Week” at running back against a soft Vikings run defense.

“Dillon will see a sizable role for the Packers moving forward, as Aaron Jones will miss time with an injured knee,” Fabiano wrote. “That makes the Boston College alum a virtual must start when the Packers face the Vikings. Their defense has allowed six different running backs to score 14-plus fantasy points so far this season, including two who have gone over 20 points. Dillon will be a top-12 option.”

