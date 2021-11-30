Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Week 13 Composite Power Rankings: Cardinals, Packers Lead Way

    The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers swept the eight first-place votes in our power rankings.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – All it took was a bye week for a team to stay atop Packer Central’s Composite NFL Power Rankings.

    There had been a change four consecutive weeks. When the Green Bay Packers upset the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay took over the top spot. When Green Bay lost at Kansas City the next week, the Cardinals moved back to No. 1. When the Cardinals were routed by Carolina and the Packers beat Seattle, Green Bay went back to the top spot. When the Packers lost at Minnesota and the Cardinals won at Seattle, Arizona regained the top perch.

    Arizona remains No. 1, due in part to not playing last week. In fact, the top five are unchanged. Green Bay is second, followed by Tampa Bay, New England and Kansas City.

    The Composite Power Rankings combine our thoughts and the rankings of seven national media entities. One of those is Sports Illustrated. Taking his turn at the wheel of SI’s power rankings, Albert Breer wrote of the Packers, “Imagine where this team will go when it gets Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith back healthy.”

    There is only one game between top-10 teams this week. That’s the Monday night game between the seventh-ranked Bills and fourth-ranked Patriots in Buffalo.

    Here are this week’s rankings.

    Packer Central: 1, Arizona; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Green Bay; 4, New England; 5, Baltimore; 6, Kansas City; 7, Buffalo; 8, Cincinnati; 9, Tennessee; 10, Dallas.

    Sports Illustrated: 1, Arizona; 2, Green Bay; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Baltimore; 5, New England; 6, Buffalo; 7, Kansas City; 8, Cincinnati; 9, Tennessee; 10, Dallas.

    ESPN: 1, Green Bay; 2, Arizona; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Baltimore; 5, New England; 6, Kansas City; 7, Buffalo; 8, Tennessee; 9, Cincinnati; 10, Dallas.

    NFL.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Arizona; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Kansas City; 5, New England; 6, Buffalo; 7, Cincinnati; 8, Dallas; 9, Baltimore; 10, San Francisco.

    The Associated Press: 1, Arizona; 2, Green Bay; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, New England; 5, Kansas City; 6, Baltimore; 7, Buffalo; 8, Tennessee; 9, Cincinnati; 10, Dallas.

    CBS Sports: 1, Arizona; 2, Green Bay; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, New England; 5, Kansas City; 6, Buffalo; 7, L.A. Rams; 7, Baltimore; 9, Tennessee; 10, Cincinnati.

    Pro Football Talk: 1, Arizona; 2, New England; 3, Green Bay, 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Baltimore; 6, Kansas City; 7, L.A. Rams; 8, Dallas; 9, Buffalo; 10, Tennessee.

    The 33rd Team: 1, Arizona; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Green Bay; 4, New England; 5, Kansas City; 6, Baltimore; 7, Buffalo; 8, San Francisco; 9, Cincinnati; 10, Tennessee.

    Week 13 Composite Power Rankings: 1, Arizona (10); 2, Green Bay (17); 3, Tampa Bay (23); 4, New England (33); 5, Kansas City (44); 6, Baltimore (46); 7, Buffalo (55); 8, Cincinnati (71); 9, Tennessee (75); 10, Dallas (80).

    Week 12 Composite Rankings: 1, Arizona (9); 2, Green Bay (21); 3, Tampa Bay (28); 4, New England (42); 5, Kansas City (47); 6, Dallas (52); 6, L.A. Rams (52); 8, Tennessee (54); 9, Baltimore (67); 10, Buffalo (79).

