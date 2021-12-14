Week 15 Composite Power Rankings: Packers Take Top Spot

In one of the biggest games of the week, the Green Bay Packers will play at the Baltimore Ravens in a top-10 showdown.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have taken the lead for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. And, in something infinitely less important, they have taken the lead in Packer Central’s Composite Power Rankings.

The Composite Power Rankings consist of our thoughts and the rankings of seven national media entities. Green Bay is in the top spot in five of the eight rankings. Tampa Bay is No. 1 in the other three – including Packer Central’s rankings. Arizona, which was No. 1 the past few weeks but was upset by the Rams on Monday night, is No. 3.

“With Aaron Rodgers making a quiet MVP comeback in Green Bay, the Packers have returned to their throne atop the Power Rankings,” Wrote Conor Orr, who was taking his turn with SI.com’s power rankings. “This offense has a way of setting opponents up for disaster that is so cruel. A handful of running plays in the second quarter could simply be probing a safety and his in-game tendencies for a long ball deep in the fourth. The combination of Rodgers, Matt LaFleur and Nathaniel Hackett may be one of the most enviable brain trusts in the league right now. On defense, De’Vondre Campbell continues to mount an incredibly impressive campaign that, had it not been for Micah Parsons, would have had him in the conversation as the best linebacker in football. Most of their lingering issues from failed playoff runs past seem to have been bandaged.”

This is Green Bay’s third time atop the Composite. In its first two trips to No. 1, it lost the following week. That potentially could happen again this week with a game at No. 9 Baltimore on Sunday. The Ravens are ninth at Packer Central and 10th at SI.

“Life with a hampered Lamar Jackson could be difficult given how instrumental his mobility is to their ultimate success,” Orr wrote. “Two straight losses feel incredibly ominous heading into a stretch of games that could prove to be absolutely relentless: Green Bay, at Cincinnati, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh.”

There’s one other top-10 battle this week: a Thursday night showdown matching the No. 5 Kansas City Chiefs at the No. 10 Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are the rankings.

Packer Central: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Green Bay; 3, Arizona; 4, New England; 5, Kansas City; 6, Tennessee; 7, Dallas; 8, L.A. Rams; 9, Baltimore; 10, Buffalo.

Sports Illustrated: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Arizona; 6, New England; 7, Dallas; 8, San Francisco; 9, Tennessee; 10, Baltimore.

ESPN.com: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Arizona; 3, Green Bay; 4, Kansas City; 5, New England; 6, Dallas; 7, Tennessee; 8, L.A. Rams; 9, Buffalo; 10, Baltimore.

The Associated Press: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, New England; 4, Kansas City; 5, Arizona; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Dallas; 8, Tennessee; 9, L.A. Chargers; 10, Baltimore.

NFL.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Arizona; 4, Kansas City; 5, New England; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Dallas; 8, Indianapolis; 9, L.A. Chargers; 10, Buffalo.

CBSSports.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, New England; 4, Arizona; 5, Kansas City; 6, Tennessee; 7, Dallas; 8, L.A. Chargers; 9, L.A. Rams; 10, Buffalo.

Pro Football Talk: 1, Green Bay; 2, New England; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Kansas City; 6, Arizona; 7, Dallas; 8, Tennessee; 9, Baltimore; 10, Indianapolis

The 33rd Team: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Green Bay; 3, Arizona; 4, New England; 5, Kansas City; 6, Dallas; 7, L.A. Rams; 8, Tennessee; 9, Buffalo; 10, Indianapolis.

Packer Central Composite Power Rankings: 1, Green Bay (12); 2, Tampa Bay (15); 3, Arizona (31); 4, New England (32); 5, Kansas City (34); 6, L.A. Rams (52); 7, Dallas (54); 8, Tennessee (64); 9, Baltimore (77); 10, L.A. Chargers (84).

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Week 14 Composite Power Rankings: 1, Arizona (9); 2, Green Bay (18); 3, Tampa Bay (23); 4, New England (31); 5, Kansas City (42); 6, Dallas (58); 7, Baltimore (64); 7, L.A. Rams (64); 9, Buffalo (66); 10, Tennessee (74).