Week 17 Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Remain No. 1

There's a new No. 2, with the hottest team in the NFL chasing Green Bay for the top spot.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the third consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers are No. 1 in Packer Central’s Composite NFL Power Rankings.

The Packers have won four in a row and have the NFL’s best record at 12-3. The surging Kansas City Chiefs, who has won eight in a row to zoom to the top of the AFC with an 11-4 record, are No. 2.

The Composite Power Rankings combine our thoughts and the rankings of seven national media entities, including Sports Illustrated. The No. 1 team in each ranking gets one point, the No. 2 team gets two points and so on.

“The Packers have the NFL’s best record and have won five in a row. I wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to put them No. 1, but I’m choosing to put them No. 2,” wrote SI.com’s Mitch Goldich, who linked to his research on NFL touchdown passes.

Green Bay will host Minnesota on Sunday Night Football. The Vikings are as high as No. 14 at The 33rd Team and No. 20 at SI.

“For several years now, the Vikings have been the league’s most unpredictable team – capable of beating anyone on any given day or choking and blowing a lead in stunning fashion,” Goldich wrote. “The only thing that’s changed is this year 15 to 20 other teams decided they’d follow the same blueprint. Let’s just stick them at No. 20 and admit they could beat the Packers to make Week 18 interesting.”

The big games this week match No. 2 Kansas City (11-4) at No. 9 Cincinnati (9-6) and No. 11 Arizona (10-5) at No. 3 Dallas (11-4). The Cardinals were No. 1 earlier this month but have lost three straight to drop out of the Top 10.

Here are this week’s rankings.

Packer Central: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Dallas; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Indianapolis; 7, Tennessee; 8, Buffalo; 9, Miami; 10, Arizona.

Sports Illustrated: 1, Kansas City; 2, Green Bay; 3, Dallas; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Indianapolis; 7, Cincinnati; 8, Buffalo; 9, New England; 10, Tennessee.

ESPN.com: 1, Kansas City; 2, Green Bay; 3, Dallas; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Indianapolis; 7, Buffalo; 8, Tennessee; 9, New England; 10, Cincinnati.

NFL.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Indianapolis; 6, Dallas; 7, Buffalo; 8, New England; 9, Cincinnati; 10, Arizona

The Associated Press: TBA.

CBSSports.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, Dallas; 4, L.A. Rams; 6, Tampa Bay; 6, Buffalo; 7, Tennessee; 8, Cincinnati; 9, Indianapolis; 10, New England.

Pro Football Talk: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Dallas; 5, Tampa Bay; 6, Tennessee; 7, Indianapolis; 8, Buffalo; 9, Cincinnati; 10, New England.

The 33rd Team: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, Dallas; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Indianapolis; 7, Buffalo; 8, Arizona; 9, New England; 10, Tennessee.

Week 17 Composite Power Rankings: 1, Green Bay (9); 2, Kansas City (12); 3, Dallas (26); T-4, L.A. Rams (30); T-4, Tampa Bay (30); 6, Indianapolis (45); 7, Buffalo (51); 8, Tennessee (59); T-9, Cincinnati (66); T-9, New England (66).

- - - - - - - - - -

Week 16 Composite Power Rankings: 1, Green Bay (9); 2, Kansas City (15); 3, Tampa Bay (33); 4, Dallas (35); 5, L.A. Rams (37); 6, New England (50); 7, Arizona (60); 8, Indianapolis (59); 9, Buffalo (72); 10, Tennessee (81).

