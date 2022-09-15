Week 2 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Packers Edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were demolished by Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday. That doesn’t mean the Chicago Bears’ top receiver, Darnell Mooney, should be in your fantasy football starting lineup.

Just the opposite, in fact. In his weekly Starts/Sits package for Sports Illustrated, fantasy expert Michael Fabiano listed Mooney as his “sit of the week” among receivers.

“Mooney was on a milk carton in the season opener, as he caught one pass on three targets and scored 1.8 points,” Fabiano said. “There’s nowhere to go but up from that low total, but I’m not sure how high he can go against the Packers. Their defense should be motivated at Lambeau after being whipped by Justin Jefferson and the Vikings, so temper your expectations.”

With a high volume of touches and Chicago’s porous run defense last week, Fabiano listed Packers running back A.J. Dillon among his starters.

“Listed as a start 'em last week, Dillon led the Packers in carries, targets, rushing yards, catches and receiving yards en route to 20.1 fantasy points,” Fabiano wrote. “He also had a 34.1 percent touch share, which was almost double that of Aaron Jones (18.2 percent). I'd keep him active against the Bears, who were being gashed by 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (6.8 YPC) last week before he was injured.”

Fabiano had Bears running back David Montgomery on his sits list.

Aaron Rodgers is among Fabiano’s starts at quarterback. His “must start” of the week, though, is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr vs. Arizona. “Carr, listed as a sit ‘em last week, finished with just 13.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Chargers,” Fabiano wrote. “He’s struggled in his career against the Bolts, however, and he did prove that his rapport with Davante Adams remains from their collegiate days. I expect Carr to post a better line against the Cardinals, who allowed just five touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes.”

Green Bay is Fabiano’s top-ranked defense/special teams, but Mason Crosby is among his “sits” at kicker.