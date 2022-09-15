Week 2 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Packers Edition
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were demolished by Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday. That doesn’t mean the Chicago Bears’ top receiver, Darnell Mooney, should be in your fantasy football starting lineup.
Just the opposite, in fact. In his weekly Starts/Sits package for Sports Illustrated, fantasy expert Michael Fabiano listed Mooney as his “sit of the week” among receivers.
“Mooney was on a milk carton in the season opener, as he caught one pass on three targets and scored 1.8 points,” Fabiano said. “There’s nowhere to go but up from that low total, but I’m not sure how high he can go against the Packers. Their defense should be motivated at Lambeau after being whipped by Justin Jefferson and the Vikings, so temper your expectations.”
With a high volume of touches and Chicago’s porous run defense last week, Fabiano listed Packers running back A.J. Dillon among his starters.
“Listed as a start 'em last week, Dillon led the Packers in carries, targets, rushing yards, catches and receiving yards en route to 20.1 fantasy points,” Fabiano wrote. “He also had a 34.1 percent touch share, which was almost double that of Aaron Jones (18.2 percent). I'd keep him active against the Bears, who were being gashed by 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (6.8 YPC) last week before he was injured.”
Fabiano had Bears running back David Montgomery on his sits list.
Aaron Rodgers is among Fabiano’s starts at quarterback. His “must start” of the week, though, is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr vs. Arizona. “Carr, listed as a sit ‘em last week, finished with just 13.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Chargers,” Fabiano wrote. “He’s struggled in his career against the Bolts, however, and he did prove that his rapport with Davante Adams remains from their collegiate days. I expect Carr to post a better line against the Cardinals, who allowed just five touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes.”
Green Bay is Fabiano’s top-ranked defense/special teams, but Mason Crosby is among his “sits” at kicker.
Packers-Bears: Did You Know?
Aaron Rodgers has thrown 61 touchdown passes against Chicago, one more than Brett Favre for most against Chicago. Even while playing the equivalent of 1 3/4 seasons’ worth of games, Rodgers would rank eighth in Bears history in touchdown passes. With a combined total of 121 touchdown passes, Rodgers and Favre would rank third. Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdowns with zero interceptions vs. Chicago during the LaFleur era. Overall, he’s 23-5 vs. Chicago. One of those losses came at Lambeau Field in 2013, when he suffered a broken collarbone on the opening series.
Matt LaFleur is 6-0 against the Bears. Turnovers have been a major theme. His teams are plus-12 in turnovers in those games, with 13 takeaways vs. only one giveaway.
Green Bay was the only team to go undefeated at home last season and has won 13 consecutive games at Lambeau, the fourth-longest streak in franchise history. That, of course, doesn’t include last year’s playoff loss to San Francisco.
Bears defensive end Robert Quinn was second in the NFL with 18.5 sacks last year. He lined up at right end for all 49 snaps last week vs. San Francisco. That means he’ll go up against David Bakhtiari or, perhaps more likely. Yosh Nijman.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson had an interception against San Francisco. Jackson had six interceptions in 2018, including two pick-sixes, to earn All-Pro honors. His interception on Sunday, however, was his first since the 2019 finale.
Pregame Vitals
Time and date: 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
2022 records: Packers, 0-1. Bears, 1-0.
Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 39-11). Bears – Matt Eberflus (first season, 1-0).
History: Packers lead the series 103-95-6, including a 1-1 split in the playoffs. They’ve won all six games under Matt LaFleur. Going deeper, they’ve won 11 of the last 12, 15 of the last 17 and 21 of the last 24. This marks the 17th consecutive season in which these teams have met in primetime.
The line: The Packers are 9.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook.
How to Watch: Bears at Packers
TV: The game will be aired nationally by NBC, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on the call and Melissa Stark serving as field reporter.
Live stream: fuboTV
Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren), Westwood One (Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic) and SiriusXM 85 or 225 and the SXM App.