September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Packers Fall Out of Top 10 in Composite NFL Power Rankings

The Green Bay Packers were No. 3 in the preseason power rankings but plunged after being routed by the New Orleans Saints.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Not surprisingly, the Green Bay Packers plunged out of the Top 10 in the Packer Central Composite NFL Power Rankings.

Green Bay opened at No. 3 in our rankings, a composite consisting of Packer Central, Sports Illustrated, The Associated Press, ESPN.com, NFL.com and CBS.com. After a 38-3 drubbing by the New Orleans Saints, the Packers fell to No. 12. It stayed in the Top 10 in only two of the six polls.

As was the case last week, Tampa Bay and Kansas City hold the top two spots.

Packer Central: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, San Francisco; 5, New Orleans; 6, L.A. Chargers; 7, Pittsburgh; 8, Seattle; 9, Cleveland; 10, Pittsburgh. (Green Bay, 11th.)

Sports Illustrated: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Kansas City; 4, San Francisco; 5, Cleveland; 6, Green Bay; 7, Buffalo; 8, Seattle; 9, Denver; 10, Baltimore.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16743280
Play
Injuries

Deguara ‘In Good Spot’ After Concussion

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is hoping Darnell Savage will be ready for Monday and Za'Darius Smith will be able to play more snaps.

USATSI_14927774
Play
News

Former Vikings CB Hill Works Out for Packers

Holton Hill had an impressive rookie season as an undrafted free agent in 2018 but his career has hit hard times.

Packers_DT_Kenny_Clark_Its_Only_One_Game-613f6a2274d7d2649c190a2f_1_Sep_13_2021_15_16_19_poster
Play
News

Barried: Packers’ New Defense Demolished by Saints

Joe Barry's debut as Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator could hardly have gone worse. Here's the tale of the tape from the other 12 coordinators making their debut.

AP Pro 32: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, Seattle; 4, New Orleans; 5, Pittsburgh; 5, L.A. Rams; 7, Arizona; 8, Cleveland; 9, Buffalo; 10, San Francisco. (Green Bay, 18th.)

ESPN.com: 1, Kansas City; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Seattle; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Buffalo; 6, Cleveland; 7, San Francisco; 8, Pittsburgh; 9, New Orleans; 10, Baltimore. (Green Bay, 11th.)

NFL.com: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Seattle; 5, Pittsburgh; 6, Buffalo; 7, Baltimore; 8, Cleveland; 9, San Francisco; 10, New Orleans. (Green Bay, 12th.)

CBS.com: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, San Francisco; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Arizona; 6, New Orleans; 7, Pittsburgh; 8, Seattle; 9, Buffalo; 10, Green Bay.

Composite: 1. Tampa Bay (8); 2, Kansas City (12); 3, L.A. Rams (20); 4, Seattle (34); 5, San Francisco (37); 6, Buffalo (43); 7, New Orleans (46); 7, Pittsburgh (46); 9, Cleveland (48); 10, Baltimore (66); 11, Arizona (67); 12, Green Bay (68).

Preseason composite: 1, Tampa Bay (8); 2, Kansas City (9); 3, Green Bay (17); 3, Buffalo (17); 5, L.A. Rams (28); 6, Cleveland (32); 7, Baltimore (34); 8, San Francisco (40); 9, Tennessee (47); 10, Seattle (54).

USATSI_16742578
News

Packers Fall Out of Top 10 in Composite NFL Power Rankings

USATSI_16742575
News

As Rodgers Said in 2014, ‘R-E-L-A-X’

USATSI_16743682
News

‘Double Nut Shot’ Caused Rodgers’ Killer Interception

USATSI_16743280
Injuries

Deguara ‘In Good Spot’ After Concussion

USATSI_14927774
News

Former Vikings CB Hill Works Out for Packers

USATSI_16742220
News

Grading the Packers vs. Saints

Packers_DT_Kenny_Clark_Its_Only_One_Game-613f6a2274d7d2649c190a2f_1_Sep_13_2021_15_16_19_poster
News

Barried: Packers’ New Defense Demolished by Saints

USATSI_16742577
News

Red-Zone INT Sets Stage for Worst Loss of Rodgers’ Career

USATSI_16743431
News

Love Completes Five Passes at End of Blowout Loss to Saints