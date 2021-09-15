Packers Fall Out of Top 10 in Composite NFL Power Rankings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Not surprisingly, the Green Bay Packers plunged out of the Top 10 in the Packer Central Composite NFL Power Rankings.
Green Bay opened at No. 3 in our rankings, a composite consisting of Packer Central, Sports Illustrated, The Associated Press, ESPN.com, NFL.com and CBS.com. After a 38-3 drubbing by the New Orleans Saints, the Packers fell to No. 12. It stayed in the Top 10 in only two of the six polls.
As was the case last week, Tampa Bay and Kansas City hold the top two spots.
Packer Central: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, San Francisco; 5, New Orleans; 6, L.A. Chargers; 7, Pittsburgh; 8, Seattle; 9, Cleveland; 10, Pittsburgh. (Green Bay, 11th.)
Sports Illustrated: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Kansas City; 4, San Francisco; 5, Cleveland; 6, Green Bay; 7, Buffalo; 8, Seattle; 9, Denver; 10, Baltimore.
AP Pro 32: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, Seattle; 4, New Orleans; 5, Pittsburgh; 5, L.A. Rams; 7, Arizona; 8, Cleveland; 9, Buffalo; 10, San Francisco. (Green Bay, 18th.)
ESPN.com: 1, Kansas City; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Seattle; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Buffalo; 6, Cleveland; 7, San Francisco; 8, Pittsburgh; 9, New Orleans; 10, Baltimore. (Green Bay, 11th.)
NFL.com: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Seattle; 5, Pittsburgh; 6, Buffalo; 7, Baltimore; 8, Cleveland; 9, San Francisco; 10, New Orleans. (Green Bay, 12th.)
CBS.com: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, San Francisco; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Arizona; 6, New Orleans; 7, Pittsburgh; 8, Seattle; 9, Buffalo; 10, Green Bay.
Composite: 1. Tampa Bay (8); 2, Kansas City (12); 3, L.A. Rams (20); 4, Seattle (34); 5, San Francisco (37); 6, Buffalo (43); 7, New Orleans (46); 7, Pittsburgh (46); 9, Cleveland (48); 10, Baltimore (66); 11, Arizona (67); 12, Green Bay (68).
Preseason composite: 1, Tampa Bay (8); 2, Kansas City (9); 3, Green Bay (17); 3, Buffalo (17); 5, L.A. Rams (28); 6, Cleveland (32); 7, Baltimore (34); 8, San Francisco (40); 9, Tennessee (47); 10, Seattle (54).