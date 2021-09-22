September 22, 2021
Week 3 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will face a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers this week, meaning some tough decisions for fantasy football owners with a green-and-gold glow to their roster.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams, of course, are among those star players who should always start.

Rodgers is projected to throw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and one interception by the team at SI Fantasy. Adams is projected to catch seven passes for 77 yards and one touchdown and Aaron Jones is projected to rush for 72 yards, 110 total yards and one touchdown.

Digging a bit deeper, SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano produces his weekly Start ’Em or Sit ’Em series.

At quarterback, Fabiano says 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo should be on the bench, despite an inviting matchup. It’s only two games, but opponents have a 123.3 passer rating with seven touchdowns vs. one interception vs. Green Bay.

At tight end, while not one of his four must-starts, Fabiano mentions Green Bay’s Robert Tonyan.

At running back, 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is worth starting against Green Bay’s defense. “The Niners backfield is all dinged up due to injuries, so Mitchell should be the team’s lead back for a Sunday night game against the Packers,” Fabiano wrote. “Their defense can be vulnerable to running backs and has given up an average of 22.9 fantasy points per game to the position over the first two weeks. At worst, I see the rookie as a viable flex option in what could be a high-scoring affair.”

Fabiano calls the 49ers’ defense his “must sit” of the week. “The Niners posted six fantasy points in last week’s win over the Eagles, and their defense is tied for 10th in points after two weeks,” Fabiano wrote. “Still, a matchup against Aaron Rodgers and a Packers offense that looked good in the second half of Monday night’s win over the Lions isn’t at all favorable.”

