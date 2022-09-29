Week 4 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Packers Edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano is bullish on the Green Bay Packers’ defense for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

In his weekly Start ’Em or Sit ’Em package at SI.com, Fabiano has Green Bay’s defense as his “Start of the Week” and Patriots receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Hunter Henry among his sits.

“The Packers D/ST has a great matchup this week, facing a Patriots team that will be starting career backup Brian Hoyer in the absence of an injured Mac Jones,” Fabiano wrote in his look at defenses/special teams. “The Patriots have also committed the second-most giveaways (8), so Green Bay should produce.”

Parker is coming off a big game with five receptions of 20-plus yards in last week’s loss to Baltimore. Fabiano didn’t forecast the same amount of success this week. The uncertainty at quarterback is just one reason.

“Parker went off last week, as he scored 20.6 fantasy points in a loss to the Ravens,” Fabiano wrote in his receivers preview. “However, their defense has been one of the worst against wideouts, and Jakobi Meyers was inactive. Even if Parker remains the top option this week, he’ll be catching passes from backup Brian Hoyer and facing a far more formidable Packers defense at Lambeau Field.”

Henry had 50 receptions and scored nine touchdowns last season but has only three receptions in three games this season.

“A top-10 fantasy tight end last season, Henry has disappeared from the Patriots offense in 2022,” Fabiano wrote. “In his first three games, the veteran has seen just five targets (six fewer than Jonnu Smith) and ranks tied for 17th among tight ends in routes run per PFF. So while the Packers can be vulnerable to tight ends, Henry simply isn’t getting enough looks to start.”

On the other side of the ball, Fabiano had the Patriots’ defense as his “Sit of the Week” and Aaron Rodgers as his “Start of the Week” at quarterback.

“Rodgers has not been great so far this season, averaging a mere 12.1 fantasy points in his first three games,” Fabiano said in this week’s quarterbacks preview. “The good news is that he seems to have found a new favorite wideout in rookie Romeo Doubs and this week’s matchup against the Patriots is favorable. Their defense has allowed six touchdown passes and an average of over 21 points to quarterbacks.”

For more starts and sits and weekly position rankings from the SI team, click here.

