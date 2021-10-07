    • October 7, 2021
    Week 5 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

    Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano gets you ready for Week 5 of the fantasy football season.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be without All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander. The Cincinnati Bengals will attack that undermanned defense on Sunday with an ascending young quarterback-receiver combo.

    So, it’s little wonder that Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano selected Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase as his “start of the week” in his weekly Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em analysis of the receivers.

    “Chase has been a big star as a rookie, and that should continue this week against the Packers,” Fabiano wrote. “Their defense took a massive hit when it lost CB Jaire Alexander to an injured shoulder, which will make life easier for Chase and Tee Higgins (if he returns this week). Green Bay allowed the ninth-most points to receivers split out wide with Alexander, so I like Chase to shine again.”

    A few other Packers-Bengals nuggets from Fabiano’s positional breakdowns:

    • Green Bay’s Mason Crosby is his “sit of the week” at kicker. “Crosby has been hot in recent weeks, scoring a combined 25 fantasy points in his last two games. I think he’ll see a decline against the Bengals, however. Their defense has allowed just 5.6 fantasy points per game to kickers, and no kicker has recorded more than eight points against them.”

    • Robert Tonyan is his “sit of the week” at tight end. “Tonyan has been tough to trust as a touchdown-dependent tight end who has only one end-zone visit in four weeks. He has also seen more than four targets just once, and he’s had a mere three red-zone targets. The Bengals have been sneaky tough against tight ends, allowing just one touchdown and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the position. I’d keep Tonyan on the sidelines.”

    • Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah also should take a seat on your fantasy bench. “Uzomah was a hot add off the waiver wire this week, as he put up a huge stat line against the Jaguars last week. He also has a great upcoming matchup against the Packers, but can you trust a player who had seen just five targets in his first three games and no red-zone looks? The Bengals could also get Tee Higgins back this week, which would make Uzomah less attractive.”

    In the weekly projections, Aaron Rodgers is 24-of-36 passing for 255 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while Burrow is 23-of-32 passing for 261 yards with 2.5 touchdowns and one interception.

    For all things fantasy sports, check out SI.com’s fantasy pages.

