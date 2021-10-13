Week 6 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano tells you who to start and sit among the players in this week's Packers-Bears game.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With one exception, if you have any members of the Green Bay Packers or Chicago Bears on your fantasy football roster, you should put them on the bench this week.

In his weekly Start/Sit series for Sports Illustrated Fantasy, SI.com’s Michael Fabiano lists Bears receiver Allen Robinson as his “must sit” receiver.

“Robinson has been one of the biggest busts in fantasy football, ranking outside of the top 60 wideouts after five weeks, Fabiano wrote. “He’s failed to produce even against the most favorable of opponents, as the Bears have thrown the ball a league-low 35 percent of the time since Justin Fields has taken over as the starter. The Packers aren’t great against wideouts, but I can’t trust Robinson.”

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, a fantasy star (not to mention NFL breakout star) last year, and Bears counterpart Cole Kmet should be taken out of your lineup, too.

“Tonyan has been very difficult to trust as a touchdown-dependent tight end who has just one end-zone visit in five weeks,” Fabiano wrote. “He has also seen more than four targets once, and he’s had a mere three red-zone targets. The Bears have been sneaky tough against tight ends, allowing just one touchdown and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to the position, so keep Tonyan on the sidelines.”

It almost goes without saying that Bears quarterback Justin Fields should be on the bench, even with Green Bay’s banged-up secondary. He’s completed 29 passes in three starts.

“Fields has won two straight games as the Bears starter, but that success hasn’t equated to fantasy points,” Fabiano noted. “In fact, he ranks 32nd in points among quarterbacks in that time. Coach Matt Nagy has gone to a very run-heavy offense with Fields under center, running the ball a league-high 65 percent of the time since Week 4. The Packers' defense isn't great, but Fields remains a fade.”

It also almost goes without saying that the Bears’ defense should be on the bench with a matchup against Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. While Chicago’s defense/special teams ranks fourth in fantasy points, Rodgers has destroyed the Bears throughout his career.

“Over the last four weeks, the Packers have averaged almost 30 points per game and have committed a mere two giveaways. Keep the Bears on the bench,” Fabiano wrote.

They’re not among his running back headliners, but Fabiano says to start Damien Williams against Green Bay – there’s your exception – and sit AJ Dillon against Chicago.

Visit Sports Illustrated for all things fantasy.

Next Story