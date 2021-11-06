Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Week 9 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

    The team at SI.com gets you ready for Week 9 of the fantasy football season, including the fantasy impact at quarterback for the Packers.
    Author:

    Week 9 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Aaron Rodgers running the show, the Green Bay Packers were a threat to score 30-plus points every week.

    From a fantasy football perspective, what’s the expectation with Jordan Love taking the wheel this week at Kansas City?

    “Of course it’s a given you can downgrade the entire Packers’ offense,” Matt De Lima wrote for SI.com’s fantasy site. “You’re going to still start Davante Adams and Aaron Jones. The rest of the playmakers have been underperforming but I wouldn’t be going out of my way to start anyone except maybe AJ Dillon given this backfield split. Rodgers should be back by Week 10, even with no practice reps ahead of that game.”

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_16573518
    Play
    News

    Coaches Eager to See Love’s Progress

    With Aaron Rodgers out with COVID-19, the Green Bay Packers are legitimately excited to see Jordan Love start on Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs.

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16799485
    Play
    News

    For Barry, Beating COVID Was Easier Than Watching Packers Beat Cardinals

    Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is back in his element after being home for the "longest 10 days of my life."

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13639450
    Play
    News

    Jones, Dillon Could Get Love Off and Running vs. Chiefs

    A continuation of their running success could make life a lot easier for Jordan Love in his first NFL start.

    Nov 4, 2021

    In deep fantasy leagues, De Lima said Love might be worth a look.

    In his weekly Start/Sit package, SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano mostly overlooked both rosters, whose star players should be in the lineup at all times. He ranked Love 17th out of 28 quarterbacks this week.

    Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is a “sit” this week. “Butker has failed to produce consistently this season, averaging a modest seven fantasy points,” Fabiano wrote. “He’s also failed to score more than six points in four games. The Packers haven’t allowed a single kicker to score more than eight points, and six have been held to five or fewer points.”

    Love is listed among Fabiano’s DFS Bargains, as is Green Bay’s defense against a potent but mistake-prone Chiefs offense.

    Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em

    Quarterbacks

    Running backs

    Receivers

    Tight ends

    Defense/Special teams

    Kickers

    USATSI_16836745(1)
    News

    Week 9 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_17084863
    News

    From Shocked to Starter, a Whirlwind Three Days for Love

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17020872
    Injuries

    Packers-Chiefs Final Injury Report: Adams Says He’s Ready

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17047828
    News

    Rodgers Tries to ‘Set Record Straight’ and Urges Communication, Not Controversy

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16573518
    News

    Coaches Eager to See Love’s Progress

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16799485
    News

    For Barry, Beating COVID Was Easier Than Watching Packers Beat Cardinals

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13639450
    News

    Jones, Dillon Could Get Love Off and Running vs. Chiefs

    Nov 4, 2021
    USATSI_16980959
    Injuries

    Packers-Chiefs Injury Report: King Full Participation Again

    Nov 4, 2021
    USATSI_16605041
    News

    Packers Promote Taylor, Add Bortles to Practice Squad

    Nov 4, 2021