Week 9 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Aaron Rodgers running the show, the Green Bay Packers were a threat to score 30-plus points every week.
From a fantasy football perspective, what’s the expectation with Jordan Love taking the wheel this week at Kansas City?
“Of course it’s a given you can downgrade the entire Packers’ offense,” Matt De Lima wrote for SI.com’s fantasy site. “You’re going to still start Davante Adams and Aaron Jones. The rest of the playmakers have been underperforming but I wouldn’t be going out of my way to start anyone except maybe AJ Dillon given this backfield split. Rodgers should be back by Week 10, even with no practice reps ahead of that game.”
In deep fantasy leagues, De Lima said Love might be worth a look.
In his weekly Start/Sit package, SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano mostly overlooked both rosters, whose star players should be in the lineup at all times. He ranked Love 17th out of 28 quarterbacks this week.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is a “sit” this week. “Butker has failed to produce consistently this season, averaging a modest seven fantasy points,” Fabiano wrote. “He’s also failed to score more than six points in four games. The Packers haven’t allowed a single kicker to score more than eight points, and six have been held to five or fewer points.”
Love is listed among Fabiano’s DFS Bargains, as is Green Bay’s defense against a potent but mistake-prone Chiefs offense.