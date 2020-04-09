When Will Taylor Be Selected?

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor is viewed as one of the top rated running back prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. The oddsmakers at William Hill U.S. have created a market that offers bettors the opportunity to wager on the overall over/under draft position for the star tailback.

Taylor’s 6,174 rushing yards at Wisconsin is the most ever for a running back in his first three seasons. That obliterated the previous record of 5,596 yards set by Herschel Walker while at Georgia in the early 1980s.

Taylor had one of the great careers in college football history with a three-year total of 6,174 rushing yards (6.7 average) and 50 touchdowns. As a junior in 2019, he rushed for 2,003 yards (6.3 average) and 21 touchdowns and added career highs of 26 catches, 252 yards and five scores to be a unanimous first-team All-American. His 26 total touchdowns led the nation. He twice won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back. He’s the only player in FBS history with three seasons of 1,900 rushing yards.

However, he’s not a lock to be selected in the first round. Moreover, he’s not even a lock to be the first running back selected. His combination of strength and vision has many scouts believing his game at the next level will translate to a player who can become a foundational building block for any NFL team. But there are some significant questions surrounding his game.

The over/under for Taylor's draft position is No. 37.5.