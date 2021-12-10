Whenever Za’Darius Smith Returns, ‘It’ll Take Time’ to Play

When the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, it will mark exactly three months since Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith's ill-fated comeback ended.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A week ago, Za’Darius Smith posted a photo of himself on Instagram.

“It’s about that time,” Smith wrote.

The message seemed to hint that it was about that time for Smith’s long-awaited return to the Green Bay Packers’ defense. That hasn’t been the case, though. While All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander has practiced the last two days, the Pro Bowl outside linebacker Smith has been out for almost three months.

“All those guys want to come back sooner than what they want,” outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said on Thursday. “It’s going to be up to Flea [head athletic trainer Bryan Engel] and Gutey [general manager Brian Gutekunst] when he’s ready to roll and how he feels. I think he’s eager, he’s excited. I’m sure he is feeling better, but he’s still got some time to go.”

Training camp started on July 28 with Za’Darius Smith on the non-football injury list with a back injury. On the 16th day of camp, Smith was activated from NFI and made his debut. It was a one-day return. Exactly three weeks later, Smith returned again. He practiced all week leading to the season-opening game against the New Orleans Saints. Smith played 18 snaps in the opener, and that was it.

Smith wound up on injured reserve and, ultimately, had back surgery in late September.

Assuming Smith returns – and Mike Smith’s comments were the strongest sign that it’s a probability – how long would it take for him to get game-ready?

This is Za’Darius Smith’s seventh season in the NFL. During his first six seasons, he played 90 games. During his first two seasons with the Packers, he started all 32 games. So, from that perspective, he potentially could play quickly. On the other hand, he didn’t have a training camp. During his only and only practice, he did some individual drills. He’s got to ramp up his conditioning and get comfortable in a new defensive scheme.

“It’ll take some time,” Mike Smith said. “Right now, when he does come back – whenever that may be – there’s not going to be a lot of time. We’re getting close to the end of the season and playoffs, so we’re going to have to push it pretty quick.

“He’s been working hard with his conditioning and stuff like that. It’s different when you get on the football field. I get that he’s played six years but it’ll take time. But, like you said, he’s old enough. He knows how to rush the quarterback. I’ll never put him in situations where he won’t succeed. He’ll know exactly what he’s doing, and I’ll make sure that he’s in a spot where I won’t let him fail.”

Smith had 26 sacks in his first two seasons with the Packers. That includes 13.5 sacks and a league-leading 93 pressures in 2019. Even while playing in only 2.35 percent of the defensive snaps this season, he’s 10th in the NFL in sacks and ninth in quarterback hits over the past three seasons.

Without Smith, Rashan Gary and Preston Smith have picked up the slack. Gary is having the best season of his three-year career and Preston Smith already has surpassed his 2020 totals for sacks and pressures.

“We’re playing good ball and we’re on a good football team,” Mike Smith said. “He sees everybody having fun and having a good time, and he wants to join it. He’s got to be smart about it. Obviously, can’t wait until he gets back but just got to take his time and make sure when he’s back, he’s back for good.”