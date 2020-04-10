Where Do Packers Rank Among Top QB Situations?

Even with an aging Aaron Rodgers and an unproven Tim Boyle, the Green Bay Packers have a better quarterback situation than just about every team in the league.

SI.com’s Conor Orr ranked every team’s quarterback group ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers, in Orr’s estimation, have one of the best QB rooms in the league.

That doesn’t mean general manager Brian Gutekunst won’t draft a quarterback, though.

“Obviously, he’s still playing at an elite level, but for me, I was raised by Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson, if there’s a quarterback we think can play, that’s a starter in the National Football League, we’ll never pass that up,” Gutekunst said in January. “But I’m really glad 12 is back there. Really excited to see what he can do in Year 2. I know Matt (LaFleur) talks a lot about Matt Ryan and what he did in Year 2, the comparatives there. Obviously, Aaron has played at an elite level a long time. Seeing what (Rodgers) did in Year 1 with Matt, I’m just really excited where the offense and him can go.”

The Packers were scheduled to host at least four of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft, according to PackersNews.com’s Tom Silverstein, until predraft visits were eliminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida International’s James Morgan and Utah State’s Jordan Love are among the quarterbacks who have held video conferences with the team in lieu of a visit, sources have told Packer Central. The Packers also were scheduled to conduct an on-campus workout with a top quarterback; we are sworn to secrecy on his identity.

The Packers have much bigger immediate needs than a quarterback – receiver, linebacker and both sides of the line at the forefront – but quarterback is the most important position in the game. Behind Rodgers is strong-armed Tim Boyle, an undrafted free agent in 2018 who beat out DeShone Kizer for the No. 2 job last season, and Manny Wilkins, an undrafted rookie in 2019 who spent his rookie year on the practice squad.

“You have to try to build a robust team that can handle a lot of different kinds of adversity,” Gutekunst said. “Not every quarterback is as durable as Aaron is and gets through the season, so you have to be prepared for that.”

