Which Great Quarterbacks Have Great Receivers?

Combining quarterback rankings with receiver rankings provides an interesting look at which great quarterbacks are working with the best supporting casts.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A great quarterback is like the rising tide that lifts all boats. Clearly, that’s what the Green Bay Packers are expecting out of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers this season. One of the great quarterbacks of all-time will be expected to lift a receiver corps filled with questions marks.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum, a founder of The 33rd Team, broke down the NFL’s quarterbacks into seven tiers. Rodgers is one of six Tier 1 starters. In fact, Tannenbaum’s top six mirror the top six MVP candidates at SI Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus and Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network ranked the top 32 receivers.

Combining the quarterback rankings with the receiver rankings provides an interesting look at which great quarterbacks are working with the best supporting casts. After all, which quarterback has the advantage? Aaron Rodgers throwing to Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb? Or Matthew Stafford throwing to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson?

Here are Tannenbaum’s six Tier 1 quarterbacks (listed in no particular order) and their top weapons.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: None.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: None.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Stefon Diggs (No. 8, PFN; No. 4, PFF).

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: Keenan Allen (No. 13, PFN; No. 18, PFF), Mike Williams (No. 24, PFN; No. 24, PFF).

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin (No. 10, PFN; No. 15, PFF), Mike Evans (No. 11, PFN; No. 8, PFF).

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (No. 6, PFN; No. 6, PFF), Tee Higgins (No. 19, PFN; No. 13, PFF), Tyler Boyd (No. 28, PFF).

And here are Tannenbaum’s Tier 2 quarterbacks.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb (No. 18, PFN; No. 12, PFF), Michael Gallup (No. 31, PFN).

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: Amari Cooper (No. 17, PFN; No. 22, PFF).

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: None.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp (No. 2, PFN; No. 2, PFF), Allen Robinson (No. 17, PFF).

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton (No. 29, PFF).

Only three quarterbacks in Tannenbaum’s top tiers don’t have a top-30 receiver. One is Rodgers. The others are Mahomes and Jackson. Mahomes, however, has one of the great tight ends in NFL history in Travis Kelce. Jackson has one of the great in-his-prime tight ends in Mark Andrews. In 2021, Andrews led NFL tight ends with 107 receptions and Kelce was next with 92.

This will be the challenge for the Packers in 2022. Rodgers has had at least one proven, big-time receiver entering every season of his starting career. He’s garnered all sorts of individual success and is a sure-fire, first-ballot Hall of Famer. But the ultimate team success has evaded him for more than a decade.

Armed with a potentially powerful defense and running game, can Rodgers create a championship-worthy passing game where one doesn’t exist? Is Lazard or Christian Watson a top-30 receiver-in-waiting? Can anyone get open on third-and-8 late in a playoff game when a defense throws a kitchen-sink blitz at Rodgers?

Green Bay’s Super Bowl aspirations count on it.