There Are Perhaps 40 Locks to Make Packers’ Roster

Here is an early look at the Green Bay Packers’ roster based on the coaches’ pecking order through the offseason practices.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – To be sure, no roster spots were won or lost during the four weeks of offseason practices conducted by the Green Bay Packers.

Nonetheless, the five practices that were open to reporters provide a glimpse at what general manager Brian Gutekunst, coach Matt LaFleur and his legion of assistants think of their depth charts with the start of training camp about a month away.

“My message to them all the time is don’t think about competing against the guy next to you. You’re competing against what you’re capable of,” veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis said. “You’re being the best version of who you are every single day. When you can do that, you can sleep at night.’

“That’s one thing that I’ve been able to do my entire career, and that’s what I implore on them is, ‘Yo, it’s all a competition. We all want to be great. But compete with what you’re capable of. If you can get the best out of yourself every single day, you can hang your hat on that, knowing that whatever happens, happens. I know that I gave my all and I’ll live with that.’ When we get the pads on, it’s about carrying what you did without pads with pads. When you get pads, it’s totally different. You see some guys are one way without pads and some guys are another way with pads. When we get the pads on and camp starts and all of that, then we can really talk about who’s trying to take steps and all of that.”

The following is not a 53-man roster projection – one of those will come closer to the first practice on July 27 – but instead offers a look at the starting point for the roster battles that are to come.