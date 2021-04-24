Who Will Be Available for Packers at 29? Here’s What a Scout Says

Caleb Farley? Christian Barmore? Teven Jenkins? Rashod Bateman? Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah? This is what a scout sees about potential Packers picks at No. 29.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The question is simple and unanswerable: Who will be on the board for the Green Bay Packers with the 29th pick of next week’s draft?

I took that question to a scout this week, working under the premise that the five quarterbacks, tight end Kyle Pitts, receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, offensive linemen Penei Swell, Rashawn Slater, Christian Darrisaw and Alijah Vera-Tucker, edge rusher Kwity Paye, linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn will be off the board. That’s 17 players who will be off the board for general manager Brian Gutekunst, barring a significant trade up.

Taking a midday break, here are his thoughts on 22 others who have been mentioned in media circles as potential first-round picks.

Jaelan Phillips, edge, Miami: He could be there. Between medical and the journey he’s taken, it wouldn’t surprise me either way. (Note: Phillips retired after due to concussions during the 2018 season, then transferred to Miami and had a monster 2020 season.)

Jason Oweh, edge, Penn State: I think 20 is going to be where he’s at, so it would be a surprise if he made it to 29.

Gregory Rousseau, edge, Miami: Same thing as Oweh. Same conversation. I suppose one of those two guys could fall to 29.

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech: I would be surprised if he’s there at 29, even with everything. He’ll be fine. (Note: Farley is a question mark after a second back surgery.)

Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern: I think he will be there. There’s definitely question marks on his medicals. He missed a number of games in every year across three years.

Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky: I think he will be there.

Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell, CBs, Georgia: I think they will be there.

Asante Samuel, CB, Florida State: I think he will be there, as well.

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State: I think he will be there. He’s yo-yo’d on our board a little bit. (This conversation is why we selected Jenkins in our latest mock draft.)

Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas: I think he will be there.

Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama: I think he will come off right around that time. Same with Jenkins, he’s yo-yo’d on our board.

Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma: That’s a good one. He should probably come off the board right about then. If they want to replace Linsley, I’d think he’s the best option.

Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama: I think he’ll be there.

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida: I do not think he will be there. (It’s a good slot class but he’s the only bigger one among the top tier, I point out.) I know (the Packers) don’t draft those little sawed-off guys.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota: I think he will be there.

Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU: With Bateman, certainly one will be there and I’d lean toward both.

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa: He could be in that 20 range.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame: He’ll be gone.

Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky: I think he’s going to be gone. The coverage guys, everybody wants that guy with what we are in the NFL.

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama: That’s a tough one. I think he will be gone by 29. He’s separated himself and there’s not a ton of those guys this year.

Levi Onwuzrike, DT, Washington: I think he will be there. That 29, that’s right around where he should be. End of the first/one of the first picks of the second is where he goes.

