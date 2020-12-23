Who Will Be MVP? NFL Execs Say …

NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Aaron Rodgers is No. 1 in passer rating, touchdowns, touchdown percentage and interception percentage.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the race for NFL MVP, it’s seen as a two-man derby between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the 2011 and 2014 MVP, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 MVP.

While the MVP is determined by The Associated Press’ 50-man panel, a poll of 22 NFL executives conducted by NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero selected Mahomes. Mahomes got 13 votes – more than Rodgers (six), Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (two) and Tennessee running back Derrick Henry (one) – and combined.

“You can't stop him,” one Mahomes voter told Pelissero. “He is the hardest player to stop in the league. Rodgers is right there. But this guy (Mahomes) -- he makes the unique look routine. He's unbelievable.”

Statistically, Rodgers is having the superior season. He’s No. 1 in the NFL with a 118.0 passer rating, 40 touchdown passes, an 8.4 touchdown percentage and a 0.8 interception percentage. That 118.0 rating is the fourth-best in NFL history; Rodgers’ 122.5 in 2011 remains the record.

Mahomes is No. 1 in completions and yards, No. 2 in passer rating and No. 3 in touchdowns.

Rodgers’ rise is what the Packers were hoping for based on coach Matt LaFleur’s history with Atlanta’s Matt Ryan. During their second season together in 2016, Ryan won MVP and the Falcons got to the Super Bowl.

“We’ve had a great time together. We’ve been laughing all the way to the NFC Championship last year and back in the playoffs this year,” Rodgers said on Tuesday. “It’s been a lot of fun working together. I think he’s put together a fantastic staff. A lot of times a head coach gets maybe too much credit and definitely too much blame for ones who haven’t been winning. He’s got a great group of teachers, and I enjoy the working relationship, enjoy the friendship, enjoy the communication. We’ve had a good run so far.”

What could swing things Rodgers’ way is that he’s got a lesser supporting cast – the five Pro Bowl members on offense notwithstanding.

What could swing things Mahomes’ way is the Chiefs’ 14 opponents have won 92 games (.469 winning percentage) while the Packers’ opponents have won 80 games (.411). In terms of strength of victory, it’s an overwhelming .467 for the Chiefs and .360 for the Packers. Despite facing a tougher slate, the Chiefs are an NFL-best 13-1.

