Packers Bringing Back Bortles for Emergency Quarterback Depth

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With MVP starter Aaron Rodgers and practice squad prospect Kurt Benkert on the COVID-reserve list, the Green Bay Packers are bringing back Blake Bortles to provide emergency depth at quarterback.

A source confirmed the signing and said Bortles will arrive on Wednesday night and practice on Thursday. He will sign to the practice squad but be up for Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers hit the practice field on Wednesday with only one quarterback, Jordan Love, who will make his first NFL start.

“We’re looking into that right now,” LaFleur said of adding a quarterback before practice. “I know Gutey (general manager Brian Gutekunst), he’s been pretty busy. So, that’s something that we’re definitely trying to find. We have to bring somebody back in, or into the building, to give us some depth there. No question.”

Ultimately, the choice was bringing back somebody into the building.

A couple weeks after Rodgers’ feud with the franchise went public, raising the possibility he would not return for a 17th season, the Packers signed Bortles on May 12. Prior to that, Rodgers and Love were the only quarterbacks under contract.

When Rodgers decided to return to the team just before training camp, the Packers released Bortles and headed into camp with Rodgers, Love and Benkert as the quarterbacks.

While Love took the overwhelming majority of reps during those practices, at least Bortles has some familiarity with the scheme should emergency strike and he be forced into action on Sunday. If nothing else, the Packers will have another arm on the practice field for practices on Thursday and Friday.

“I might have to get loosened up and go out there,” LaFleur joked of who would be running the scout-team offense against the defense.

Bortles has 73 career starts under his belt. In 2017, when Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was running a Jacksonville attack that finished fifth in the NFL in scoring, Bortles helped guide the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game.

“He has such an aggressive mindset, and he’s so aggressive naturally, he wants to throw the ball down the field all the time,” Hackett said before the 2018 season. “And he wasn’t necessarily playing quarterback either. I was giving him this footwork, this rhythm mindset, saying, ‘Hey, you don’t have to throw it down the field every time, you can get to a checkdown, you can get to a completion.’ That took time to develop.”

The next season, everything hit the skids. The Jaguars cratered to 31st in scoring, Hackett was fired and Bortles was benched.

Bortles spent the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Rams, going 1-of-2 for 3 yards. He spent most of the 2020 season with Denver Broncos but didn’t play.

“It certainly has a compound effect when you have one quarterback in the building,” LaFleur said, “in terms of just making sure that we get the reps that want to get in without wearing a guy out where he has to go with our first-team offense and then go be the scout-team quarterback. It really didn’t change a whole bunch as far as today is concerned.”

