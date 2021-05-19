Woodson, Harris Will Finally Be Enshrined in Packers Hall of Fame

The former Green Bay Packers cornerbacks were supposed to have been enshrined in April 2020 but the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Charles Woodson and Al Harris will finally be inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Aug. 28.

Woodson and Harris, the centerpieces of the Hall of Fame’s 50th induction banquet, were supposed to be enshrined on April 18, 2020, but the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.

“I think that was the only way it could be done,” Woodson said when they were announced as the 163rd and 164th players to be inducted in October 2019. “If I was going in with anybody, it had to be Al. We spent countless days and practices and hours together, pushing each other to be the best players we could be out there on the field. Each of us took great pride in what we did, each of us took great pride in going out there and trying to shut the other team down, shut whatever receiver down that was in front of you. I know the Hall of Fame was figuring out who was going in and, once they called me and told me it was Al, I was like, ‘That’s the way it’s supposed to be.’”

Woodson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Feb. 6.

Also being honored is Bud Selig as the Bob Harlan Leadership Award recipient and the late Zeke Bratkowski as the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award recipient. A new Media Award has been established, and the first recipient will be the late Bud Lea, for whom the award will be named in the future. Regarding the special recognition as the Most Memorable Moment in Packers history, LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks will be accepting on behalf of the Lambeau Leap.

The ceremony will be held on the night of the Packers’ preseason finale at Buffalo.

“The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. is looking forward to celebrating this historic evening and honoring two very deserving members of the Green Bay Packers,” Hall of Fame President Tom Konop said in a press release.

For those with questions about the event, contact the Packers Hall of Fame at (920) 965-6984.