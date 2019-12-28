World’s Best Preview: 2019 Key Moments – No. 5, Opening Statement

DETROIT – As the 2019 regular season and the 2019 calendar year come to a close, let’s take a look back at how the Green Bay Packers went from 6-9-1 last season to 12-3 and rolling into the playoffs this season.

No. 5: Opening Statement

The Packers were filled with optimism coming out of training camp. And why not, with a new coach, a new offense and some new faces on defense?

New doesn’t always mean improved, though, and the team was shrouded by questions as the kickoff to the NFL’s 100th season approached. Could Matt LaFleur coach a team? Could the Aaron Rodgers-led offense perform without the benefit of preseason action? Could the big-budget additions on defense turn around a perennially downtrodden unit?

The opening test was a big one: at rival Chicago, the reigning NFC North champions and a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Packers won 10-3. The offense mustered one good drive all night but the defense dominated from the opening snap. It was a vital payoff for the team after an offseason of change and months of hard work.

In the fourth quarter, the Bears pushed into scoring possession on what essentially was a do-or-die final drive. On third-and-10 from the 16 on the final play before the two-minute warning, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw into the end zone to star receiver Allen Robinson but Adrian Amos – the former Bears safety and one of Green Bay’s prized free-agent additions – grabbed the interception.

“Man, it felt great," Amos said. "At the beginning it got so quiet that I was wondering if there was a penalty somewhere, because the stadium got so quiet. That was a big play in the game and we eventually held them out. I keep saying it but holding them to three points, that's a big thing.”

A huge punt by JK Scott and a sack by Preston Smith wrapped up the victory. For months, national media wondered how Rodgers would get along with LaFleur. The answer was obvious after the game.

“After that last kneel-down, I held onto that ball because I wanted to give that to Matt,” Rodgers said. “It’s a big deal winning your first NFL game as a head coach and I’m happy for him. Obviously, it’s a lot of fun working with him. And I told him I’m going to be a lot better moving forward. But I’m excited about the season, I’m excited about these guys. I turned to (security director) Doug Collins and then (defensive coordinator) Mike Pettine were standing kind of behind the locker room and just made a remark to them about just kind of how special that moment was in the locker room, celebrating with the guys after the win.”

After the game, Rodgers proclaimed, “We’ve got a defense.” After a midseason slump, that appears to be true as the Packers roar into the playoffs with four consecutive wins – including a defensive masterpiece on Monday night at Minnesota.

Against Chicago, Za’Darius Smith, one of the big free-agent additions, had 10 quarterback pressures. The team finished with 11 quarterback hits after recording 72 all of the previous season. Green Bay won despite gaining only 213 yards. The Packers hadn’t won a game with 213 or fewer yards since 2001.

"We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback," cornerback Tramon Williams said. "We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous. We knew all of those things. But we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we’d have a chance. Plus, we have some new toys up front, too, who did their job up front and looked good. They did their thing today."