Watch: ‘We’re the Worst 13-3 Team in the World’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The reality is the Green Bay Packers not only are favorites to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field, but the spread has inched upward from 4 points to 4.5 points at some sportsbooks.

The Packers, however, aren’t considered the strongest contender among the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs. Eight of their 13 wins have come by eight points or less. They were blown out at San Francisco in their biggest game of the year. Their top player over the year, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, has battled through an inconsistent season.

Any chip on the shoulder is a good chip on the shoulder, so their perception is the reality they’re embracing.

With a wide smile after Friday’s practice, cornerback Tramon Williams proclaimed the Packers as the “worst 13-3 team in the world.” (The full answer is in the video associated with this story.)

“I never thought I’d see a team with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback would be considered the underdog,” Williams added. “From the outsiders, it kind of sounds that way but it’s sounded that way all year long.”

Green Bay finished the season 13-3, including 7-1 at home and five consecutive wins overall. Seattle, however, was 8-1 on the road. Rodgers and Russell Wilson are two of the top quarterbacks of the era.

“I don’t think anything really concerns me,” Williams said. “We’re both on the same playing field. We’re confident in our guys; I’m pretty sure they’re confident in their guys. At the end of the day, may the best man win. I feel like we’ve prepared well enough this week and we’re confident in what we bring to the table on Sunday.”

