‘Worth the Wait’: Butler Enshrined in Hall of Fame

‘Worth the Wait’: Packers Legend LeRoy Butler Enshrined in Hall of Fame
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Legendary Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler had his golden moment in the sun on Saturday in Canton, Ohio, when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“To the voters, thank you. Sixteen years is a long time but it’s worth the wait,” Butler said in concluding his enshrinement speech.
A finalist in 2020 and 2021, Butler has made the leap into football immortality – as if overcoming his childhood health problems and being the creator of the “Lambeau Leap” wasn’t enough to ensure his place in history.
A second-round pick as a cornerback in 1990, Butler finished his career with 38 interceptions and 20.5 sacks. When he recorded a sack in 2001, his final year in the NFL, he became the first player in NFL history with 20-plus sacks and 20-plus interceptions. He was the only offensive or defensive player on the all-1990s team not in the Hall of Fame.
“I was pretty young (as a scout) but, when I walked into this building for the first time, he was one of those legends,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “You get Brett (Favre) and Reggie (White) and him and a bunch of other guys. I think the thing that I remember most about LeRoy is the affection that Ron (Wolf) and the other scouts and coaches had for him and what they thought of him as a player. They held him in such high regard, and it was so important to Fritz Shurmur and the way they did things on defense. To hear them talk about him in the regard they did, it’s probably long overdue.”
Butler remains a fabric of the Green Bay community. During a recent stroll through the Lambeau Field Atrium, there was Butler taking a selfie with some fans.
“I was so excited,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “I saw him at the (NFL) Honors, and just to see that look in his eye was really, really special. I’ve known him for a number of years now. That’s the beauty of being a Packer, you’re always around the older guys, and he was, he fit the criteria. He was a top-three player at his position for an extended period of time, and it’s probably long overdue but I’m really excited that he’s finally going in the Hall of Fame.”
Butler was one of eight people enshrined on Saturday. The others: offensive tackle Tony Boselli, receiver Cliff Branch, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young, coach Dick Vermeil and official Art McNally.
Here is a transcript of his speech – short and to the point. You can view the entire speech at NFL.com.
Well, Blair [Buswell]… Blair who did my bust, he’s a real genius. That guy’s amazing. There’s no way I can be made to look like that. And thanks for the haircut, Blair. DJ Khaled said it best, God did. Shout out to Drake and Lil Baby. If you don’t know the song, you must get the Internet, people.
When you play for the Green Bay Packers, a lot of doors open up. When you win a Super Bowl, all doors open up. But when you make the Hall of Fame, football heaven opens up. You want to know why? Just guess. It’s rare company. It’s only 362 guys in the Hall of Fame. And I’m number 357.
Growing up in Jacksonville, humble beginnings. Thank you, Duval. Duval County was amazing.
But my mom, growing up in poverty, she made us think rich every day because it’s not about what you have on or what you have, it’s how you act. My siblings were amazing. My sister, Platinum. Vikki. My brother, Michael, my brother Darion and my brother Doug. They were great siblings to a special-needs kid like me. But I want to thank my uncle, Charles Durham. He’s the one that came over one day and said, ‘You’re trying out for sports.’ And he taught me everything I know. I love your uncle, Charles Durham.
My kids. I have six daughters and a son. I know y’all feel bad for me. Sharon, who actually couldn’t come because she’s having my fifth grandchild. Don’t I look good to be 54? It depends on the angle, though. So, leave me alone.
L’Oreal Butler. I named her when I saw cosmetics. I woke up, I said ‘L’Oreal. That’s her name.’ Gabrielle Butler, that’s my model. Someday, I hope she get a modeling contract to help me out because daddy a’int got no money. Help me! Danielle, that’s my IT. She’s the who even told me about TikTok. Maria, that’s my little diva. I love her. Siera, that’s the only one of my kids that’s actually taller than me, so I don’t stand by her. Now, they say you’re not supposed to say your favorite, but my favorite is my son, LeRoy Butler IV. Just don’t tell the other kids.
My teachers were great. I want to talk about Hammond Gracy. He’s the one said play both sports, don’t worry about it. Just play. Miss Gordon. She’s my algebra teacher. If she could teach me algebra, she’s great, right?
So, I love my teacher and all teachers. My high school coach is Coach Corky Rogers, the winningest coach in Florida history. Coach Belger, Coach Warner and Leon Barrett. He’s the one who [who told me], ‘Stop smiling so much to be tough.’ But I can’t, Coach.
But my life changed at Florida State. I was a Prop 48. Coach Bobby Bowden drives into the inner city into the projects. I said ‘Coach, you can’t just drive up in here. You got to ease your way down.’
[Bowden said], ‘I’m telling Miss Butler, I’m giving your baby a scholarship.’ Coach Andrews, get well soon. I love Coach. Couldn’t make it a day. Coach be going upstairs and hurt stuff we don’t have. Sit down and watch the speech, Coach.
My life changed with the Packers. Now I’m one of the few guys up here and maybe the only guy up here to say I don’t go and say hello to fans at Pick N’ Save, I say hello to owners. So, when Bob Harlan called me and said, ‘We’re gonna select you in the second round,’ it meant a lot to me. I love [former Packers PR director] Lee Remmel. He’s the one who took the call for me. Mike Holmgren, who I hope one day will be up here, I really do, he changed my life.
LeRoy Butler is presented his gold jacket from his wife, Genesis Butler, during the Gold Jacket Dinner at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Friday. (Scott Heckel/Canton Repository)
And again, y’all just saw my wife. She’s beautiful. And all she got to do is deal with the kids and keep them away from me. ‘Nope, talk to your mom.’ But again, I want to thank the fans. Without you, there is no LeRoy Butler. And, again, my teammates. You saw Gilbert Brown. My teammates, I love y’all. Where can you go, the ultimate team sport, that I can have a bad game – every now and then, don’t Google it – and my other 10 teammates carried me. So, my teammates, I love them.
And in closing, the volunteers. I’ve met all 2,000 of you, maybe took 3,000 selfies. I love you. Respect you. To the voters, thank you. Sixteen years is a long time but it’s worth the wait. Thank you very much.
A locker room exhibit honoring Packers legend LeRoy Butler at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)