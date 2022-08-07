‘Worth the Wait’: Butler Enshrined in Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Legendary Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler had his golden moment in the sun on Saturday in Canton, Ohio, when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“To the voters, thank you. Sixteen years is a long time but it’s worth the wait,” Butler said in concluding his enshrinement speech.

A finalist in 2020 and 2021, Butler has made the leap into football immortality – as if overcoming his childhood health problems and being the creator of the “Lambeau Leap” wasn’t enough to ensure his place in history.

A second-round pick as a cornerback in 1990, Butler finished his career with 38 interceptions and 20.5 sacks. When he recorded a sack in 2001, his final year in the NFL, he became the first player in NFL history with 20-plus sacks and 20-plus interceptions. He was the only offensive or defensive player on the all-1990s team not in the Hall of Fame.

“I was pretty young (as a scout) but, when I walked into this building for the first time, he was one of those legends,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “You get Brett (Favre) and Reggie (White) and him and a bunch of other guys. I think the thing that I remember most about LeRoy is the affection that Ron (Wolf) and the other scouts and coaches had for him and what they thought of him as a player. They held him in such high regard, and it was so important to Fritz Shurmur and the way they did things on defense. To hear them talk about him in the regard they did, it’s probably long overdue.”

Butler remains a fabric of the Green Bay community. During a recent stroll through the Lambeau Field Atrium, there was Butler taking a selfie with some fans.

“I was so excited,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “I saw him at the (NFL) Honors, and just to see that look in his eye was really, really special. I’ve known him for a number of years now. That’s the beauty of being a Packer, you’re always around the older guys, and he was, he fit the criteria. He was a top-three player at his position for an extended period of time, and it’s probably long overdue but I’m really excited that he’s finally going in the Hall of Fame.”

Butler was one of eight people enshrined on Saturday. The others: offensive tackle Tony Boselli, receiver Cliff Branch, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young, coach Dick Vermeil and official Art McNally.

Here is a transcript of his speech – short and to the point. You can view the entire speech at NFL.com.