September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Packers Sending Za’Darius Smith to Injured Reserve

Coach Matt LaFleur hopes a stint on short-term injured reserve will get the Pro Bowl pass rusher past a troublesome back injury.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are placing outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on short-term injured reserve in hopes of getting the Pro Bowl pass rusher past a troublesome back injury.

Smith practiced only once during training camp. After that one practice, in which he did only individual drills, Smith missed the next three weeks. He returned last week, practiced on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday (but not Friday), and played in 18 snaps on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Smith will miss at least the next three games, starting with Monday night against the Detroit Lions. The hope is Smith will come back healthy and able to handle a heavier workload.

“Why not try to get him as healthy as possible so we can have him more readily available ... hopefully,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Packers_QB_Aaron_Rodgers_No_Freaking_Out-6143bbee0fcced3942fe4474_1_Sep_16_2021_21_52_34_poster
Play
News

If Packers Are Freaking Out, ‘We’re In Big Trouble’

Said quarterback Aaron Rodgers: "There shouldn’t be some big, drastic change to the way we prepare. If it’s good enough to get you to this point, then it’s good enough from this point forward."

image0
Play
Injuries

Packers-Lions Injury Report: Za’Darius Smith DNP

Safety Darnell Savage was limited participation following the shoulder injury sustained against the New Orleans Saints.

USATSI_16553290
Play
News

Packers DL Coach Montgomery Out After Positive COVID Test

His is the first positive test within the team’s ranks since the team convened for the start of training camp in late July.

LaFleur said the team is attempting to fill the roster spot by raiding another team’s practice squad for an edge defender.

While Smith had another impactful season in 2020, he wasn’t as great as he was in 2019. In his first year in Green Bay after signing a four-year, $64 million contract, Smith recorded 13.5 sacks and led the NFL with 93 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2020, Smith had 12.5 sacks. On the downside, he ranked 17th with 51 pressures. On the bright side, he forced four fumbles – as many as his first five NFL seasons combined.

Even with his 26 sacks the past two seasons, the Packers entered this season needing more out of Smith. That goes beyond sacks and pressures during the regular season but in the playoffs. In two divisional-round wins, according to PFF, Smith had three sacks and 19 quarterback pressures. In two NFC Championship Games, he had zero sacks and one pressure. In the big moments, Smith must deliver a better pass rush and a more determined run defense.

The question is whether Smith will be in position to make much of a game-changing impact at all and whether he’ll be able to build his brand. When “Madden NFL” posted its top-10 edge rushers, Smith ranked 10th despite being third in the league in sacks the past two years.

“They’re still snubbing me,” Smith said in June of lists such as the one at Pro Football Focus, which had him 13th among edge rushers. “It is what it is. I feel like it adds fuel to the fire, and I’m going to continue to prove myself. I think when I came out of Baltimore, I led the team in sacks and pressures and hits. And then I came here and had a dominant year, and it was basically another snub year. And after last year, I was (fourth) in the league in sacks, (third) with forced fumbles, and they’re still snubbing me. But it is what it is. Like I said, it’s going to continue to add fuel to the fire, and I’m just going to continue to prove myself each and every year.”

USATSI_16743322(1)
News

Packers Sending Za’Darius Smith to Injured Reserve

USATSI_14957879(1)
News

3 Days Until Packers-Lions: 3 Areas of Concern

Packers_OC_Nathaniel_Hackett_on_Gold_Zon-6144a32f0fcced3942fe4652_1_Sep_17_2021_14_20_11_poster
News

Solid-Gold Hackett Becomes Top Coaching Candidate

USATSI_15249705
News

Rodgers Is the Boss After Packers Loss

Packers_QB_Aaron_Rodgers_No_Freaking_Out-6143bbee0fcced3942fe4474_1_Sep_16_2021_21_52_34_poster
News

If Packers Are Freaking Out, ‘We’re In Big Trouble’

image0
Injuries

Packers-Lions Injury Report: Za’Darius Smith DNP

USATSI_16553290
News

Packers DL Coach Montgomery Out After Positive COVID Test

USATSI_14955687
News

Packers Are NFC’s Undisputed Heavyweights

USATSI_16743674
News

Hall of Famer’s Rankings Put Packers at Bottom of NFL