Za’Darius Smith Hints of Potential Return

The Green Bay Packers have won seven in a row despite the absence of Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Help should be on the way soon for the Green Bay Packers.

That could be bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Winners of seven straight, the Packers had four elite players out of the lineup for Thursday’s huge victory over the Arizona Cardinals. While All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander remains out indefinitely with a shoulder injury and won't be back anytime soon, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s return following last year’s torn ACL should be getting close and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, depending on his recuperative powers, could be back in time to face Kansas City next week.

Then, on Friday morning, Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith chimed in. He said he “just landed” in Green Bay, presumably to have a check on the back injury that required surgery last month.

Smith left no inkling on when he might return, though he did say he felt like a “new man.”

Smith had back surgery about a month ago after rest and rehab failed to heal an injury that kept him out of all but one practice during training camp and limited him to 18 snaps in the opener vs. New Orleans.

If you’re an optimist, Smith’s return could provide a boost to a defense that has really hit its stride. During the seven-game winning streak, Green Bay has allowed just 18.4 points per game. On Thursday, it held Arizona 11 points below its season average and Kyler Murray to almost 50 points below his season passer rating.

If you’re the cynical sort, his comment could be looked at as a player believing he’s out of sight, out of mind among the fans. The Packers lost in Smith’s only appearance of the season – not Smith’s fault, obviously – but have won all seven games without him. And the position has been bolstered with the addition of veteran Whitney Mercilus.

That’s not to say Smith wouldn’t be a valuable addition. In 37 games from 2019 through 2021, Mercilus has 14.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Smith had 13.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 2019 and 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2020, giving him a 33-game total of 26 sacks and five forced fumbles over that same period.

Mercilus has 37 quarterback hits over his last 37 games. Smith had 37 quarterback hits in 2019 alone.

Meanwhile, Adams apparently was a little fired up. His postgame reaction?

