NFL Free Agency: Carlton Davis Could ‘Lock (Expletive) Up’ for Packers
As the Green Bay Packers approach the 2025 offseason, the cornerback position has emerged as a focal point due to questions surrounding key players.
With Jaire Alexander’s uncertain future with the team and Eric Stokes headed to free agency, the Packers could have a significant need at cornerback. Detroit Lions veteran Carlton Davis, who is expected to be one of the top players available in free agency, could be part of the solution.
“I'm about to just lock s--- up,” Davis said during OTAs. “Excuse my French.”
The Packers need a lockdown cornerback.
Alexander once was that lockdown cornerback. Formerly the backbone of the Packers' secondary, Alexander faced another challenging season in 2024. A torn PCL sustained on Oct. 28 sidelined him for the final seven regular-season games and the playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That marked the third time in four seasons he missed 10-plus games.
One day after the season-ending defeat, Alexander turned down an interview, saying he had “nothing good to say” as he walked past reporters.
Financially, Alexander is due a base salary of $16.15 million in 2025 with a cap hit of approximately $24.96 million. Releasing him would result in a dead-cap charge of $18.12 million but would save the Packers about $6.84 million, according to Over the Cap.
General manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged the situation, stating, "I think we’ll work through that."
The status of Stokes, the Packers' 2021 first-round pick, is also in question. Stokes' fifth-year option, valued at $12.472 million for the 2025 season, was declined by the Packers, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Stokes opened the season as a starter and delivered solid coverage, but he played five snaps against Chicago in Week 18 and one snap against Philadelphia.
Despite these uncertainties, Gutekunst expressed confidence in the depth of the cornerback room and highlighted the performances of Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine.
"I thought when we moved Keisean to the outside and he consistently played there, I thought he played really, really well,” Gutekunst said. “Not only in coverage but as a tackler, as well, and run game. And I think when CV went out there... we just got more stable with (Javon) Bull(ard) inside and those two guys outside. That stability I think really helped us down the stretch."
In light of these developments, the Packers might explore options in free agency to bolster their secondary. One intriguing possibility is the 28-year-old Davis.
Like Alexander, Davis entered the NFL in 2018. He intercepted nine passes in six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After missing seven games in 2021, four games in 2022 and five games in 2023, Detroit last offseason sent a third-round draft pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for Davis and sixth- and seventh-round picks.
Davis started the first 13 games and recorded 56 tackles and two interceptions before suffering a broken jaw in December, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.
Despite the injury, Davis is among the top cornerbacks available in the 2025 free-agent class. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 59.7 percent catch rate in 2024, the third time in four seasons that he was at less than 60 percent.
“I've been knowing about this player since he came out of Auburn,” Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said in May. “He's been a player that is going to get into someone's face and challenge. There's nothing that changes about that. He did when he was in Tampa. I know they are expecting the same things here. He fits perfect for what we want to do.”
Davis “absolutely” met Lions coach Dan Campbell’s expectations through his performance on the field and his leadership with the team’s young cornerbacks.
“And then some,” Campbell said in November. “That’s been an outstanding addition. As a matter of fact, I told him Saturday night, we’re in the special teams meeting, I said, ‘Man, one of the best moves we made was acquiring you, getting you here.’”
The Packers are projected to have approximately $37.1 million in cap space entering the offseason. This financial flexibility positions them to make competitive offers to high-caliber players like Davis. Additionally, restructuring existing contracts could free up further cap space, facilitating such acquisitions.
Integrating a physical cornerback like Davis into the Packers' defense could provide the stability needed in the secondary, especially given the uncertainties surrounding Alexander and Stokes. Davis' experience and skill-set could make a significant impact for a Packers secondary that showed promise with Nixon and Valentine.
“I'm not going to lie,” Davis said in May. “I'm about to lock No. 1 receivers up, get my hands on some balls and give the ball back to our offense and play physical and bring energy. You'll see.”
As the Packers navigate the complexities of the 2025 offseason, targeting a veteran cornerback like Davis could be a statement move to help reinforce their secondary to stop the top-flight quarterbacks in the NFC, in general, and the NFC North, in particular.
