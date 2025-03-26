Packers 2025 NFL Draft Visits Tracker
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Every year, the Green Bay Packers and teams around the NFL are allowed to bring 30 NFL Draft prospects to the facility. Whether it’s getting to know a first-round prospect, double-checking injury history or recruiting a potential undrafted free agent, the visits provide teams an opportunity to get to know a draft prospect on a deeper level.
The visits are a big deal. Last year, the Packers drafted linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in the second round, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper in the third round and safety Kitan Oladapo in the fifth round. In 2023, four of the team’s draft picks had visits. In 2022, six draft picks had visits, including first-round defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and second-round receiver Christian Watson.
“You only have 30 and that’s not very many and they’re very valuable to us,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before last year’s draft, “so it’s usually just trying to answer something that you don’t feel you have answered.”
Here are the prospects who visited or who are scheduled to spend a couple days in Green Bay along with their draft projection.
Tennessee edge James Pearce
James Pearce is one of the top pass rushers in the draft. He led the SEC with 10 sacks in 2023 and added 7.5 sacks in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, his pass-rush win rate was 23.0 percent. That’s elite.
Pearce is a bit undersized at 245 pounds but he’s a big-time athlete with a 4.47 in the 40.
“He’s a lean, skinny rusher, but he has a ton of juice and explosiveness,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said. “He really knows how to rush. His first three steps are pretty dynamic.”
Projection: First round.
Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart
Shemar Stewart is one of the best size-speed prospects at any position in the draft. At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.59 seconds and scored a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score.
Stewart played three seasons at A&M. He had 1.5 sacks in each. However, his pass-rush win rate at Pro Football Focus was impressive, and he had a big-time week at the Senior Bowl to cement his first-round status.
“Shemar Stewart is someone who just has a ton of twitch and a ton of ability out of Texas A&M,” Jeremiah said before the Scouting Combine. “I think his best football is ahead of him.”
Projection: First round.
Texas WR Isaiah Bond
One of the fastest players in the draft, Isaiah Bond caught 48 passes for 668 yards (13.9 average) at Alabama in 2023 and 34 passes for 540 yards (15.9 average) and five touchdowns at Texas in 2024.
Bond’s career catch rate on contested catches is just 31.6 percent, but he averaged 8.0 YAC per catch in 2024 and caught 9-of-18 deep passes in 2023.
He is No. 5 in Bucky Brooks’ receiver rankings. “Isaiah Bond is a chain mover with a polished game that fits any scheme. The Texas/Alabama product can win with speed or skill as a dynamic route runner with soft hands and explosive short-area burst.”
Projection: Third round.
Arkansas State C Jacob Bayer
After transferring from FCS-level Lamar, Jacob Bayer was first-team all-conference in 2023 and second-team all-conference in 2024, when he returned to the starting lineup just five months after a torn ACL. He allowed just one sack as a senior.
Projection: Late rounds.
Washington State OT Esa Pole
Esa Pole didn’t play football in high school. After two years of junior college, he started 21 games at left tackle for the Cougars. In 489 pass-protecting snaps in 2024, he did not allow a sack.
Projection: Late rounds/undrafted.
The visits generally – but not always – indicate a team’s interest in a player. Sometimes, as Gutekunst said last year, there’s an element of “subterfuge” to them.
“It’s really just about answering a question maybe that we don’t have an answer to,” Gutekunst said before last year’s draft. “Sometimes that’s a non-Combine guy that we need to get medical information on. Sometimes that’s a Combine guy we have, whether it’s a football question, an off-the-field situation or maybe it’s just getting to know him better. …
“But I don’t think you want anybody to get a beat on what you’re doing.”