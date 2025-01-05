Packers’ 2025 NFL Schedule Complete: Breaking Down All 17 Games
With the 2024 NFL regular season ending on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers know all 17 opponents on their 2025 schedule.
Most of the schedule was complete last week. As the third-place team in the NFC North, the Packers will play the third-place teams from the NFC South, NFC West and AFC West. The last mystery was the NFC South’s third-place finisher. That wound up being the Carolina Panthers.
Here’s the breakdown. (Note: All statistics are through Week 17.)
Packers Home Games in 2025
Minnesota Vikings
About: Minnesota’s offense ranks among the league’s best this season, averaging 26.4 points per game (9th) and 243.8 passing yards per game (5th). Sam Darnold has thrown for 4,153 yards, 35 touchdowns and a 106.4 passer rating, with Justin Jefferson leading the way at receiver with 1,479 yards and 10 touchdowns.
On the ground, Aaron Jones provides balance with 1,093 rushing yards and five scores, but the Vikings average just 4.0 yards per carry (29th). Their efficiency shows in the red zone, where they score touchdowns 59.65% of the time (10th).
Notable free agents on offense: QB Sam Darnold and RB Aaron Jones.
Series history: Packers lead 66-60-3.
Last home game vs Minnesota: Vikings 31, Packers 29 in 2024.
Chicago Bears
About: The Bears' offense has struggled in 2024, ranking last in yards per game (287.3) and near the bottom in points per game (17.9). Caleb Williams has thrown for 3,393 yards with just six interceptions but faces constant pressure, leading to a league-high 67 sacks. DJ Moore leads with 880 receiving yards, but the passing attack ranks 29th overall.
On the ground, D’Andre Swift has 894 yards, but the team is 25th in rushing yards per game (103.2) and lacks consistency. Third-down conversions (31.8%, 31st) are a major issue, though they rank 7th in red zone touchdown efficiency (61.1%).
Notable free agents on offense: WR Keenan Allen, G Teven Jenkins, and C Coleman Shelton.
Series history: Packers lead 108-95-6.
Last home game vs Chicago: Was played on Sunday.
Detroit Lions
About: The Lions’ offense is elite, ranking top three in points (33.3 per game) and yards (410.5 per game). Jared Goff leads with 4,487 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and a 71.8% completion rate, supported by Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 1,186 receiving yards and Jahmyr Gibbs’ 1,273 rushing yards.
Detroit’s balance shows in their sixth-ranked rushing attack (144.4 yards per game) and explosive passing game (266.1 yards per game). They thrive in efficiency, converting 48% on third downs and scoring touchdowns on 68% of red zone trips.
Notable free agents on offense: G Kevin Zeitler
Series history: Packers lead 106-78-7.
Last home game vs Detroit: Lions 24, Packers 14 in 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles
About: The Eagles have been a dominant force on both sides of the ball this season. Offensively, they excel with the league's top-ranked rushing attack, averaging an impressive 187.3 yards and 1.8 rushing touchdowns per game, thanks to Saquon Barkley’s 2,005 rushing yards and Jalen Hurts’ versatility with 2,903 passing yards and 630 rushing yards.
Defensively, they are well rounded, leading the NFL in total yards allowed per game (280.9) and pass defense, holding opponents to a league-best 176.4 yards per game. Their ability to limit scoring opportunities (18.1 points per game, 3rd) and force stops (6th on third down, 8th in the red zone) has been pivotal.
Notable free agents: OLB Josh Sweat, DL Milton Williams, OLB Zack Baun, G Mekhi Becton.
Series history: Packers lead 28-19.
Last home game vs Philadelphia: Packers 30, Eagles 16 in 2020.
Washington Commanders
About: The Commanders’ offense is ranked among the league’s best, averaging 28.9 points per game (No. 5) and 375.9 yards per game (No. 4). They’re efficient on third downs (45.6%, No. 6) and lethal in the red zone (61.8%, No. 6).
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leads with 3,733 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, complemented by his 864 rushing yards and six scores. Terry McLaurin anchors the receiving corps with 1,034 yards and 12 TDs (No. 2).
Defensively, the Commanders rank ninth in yards allowed but struggle against the run (No. 28), giving up 136.7 rushing yards per game. While they have a strong pass rush (8.2% sack rate, No. 5) and solid third-down defense (No. 12), their red-zone defense ranks No. 27. Bobby Wagner leads the team with 124 tackles, while Donte Fowler Jr. has 10.5 sacks and 24 TFLs.
Notable free agents: LB Bobby Wagner.
Series history: Packers lead 22-17-1
Last home game vs Washington: Packers 24 Commanders 10 in 2021.
Baltimore Ravens
About: Offensively, they rank first in total yards per game (424.2) and yards per play (6.9). Lamar Jackson has 3,955 passing yards and a stellar 121.3 passer rating, while Zay Flowers is the leading receiver with 1,047 yards. Derrick Henry leads their second-ranked rushing attack with 1,783 yards. The team boasts a league-best 74.2% red-zone touchdown efficiency.
Defensively, the Ravens excel against the run, holding opponents to an NFL-best 81.6 rushing yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry. They also rank top-10 in yards and points per play allowed. Despite these strengths, their pass defense ranks 30th in yards allowed per game. Roquan Smith anchors the team with 144 tackles, and Marlon Humphrey leads with six interceptions.
Notable free agents: T Ronnie Stanley, G Patrick Mekari, FB Patrick Ricard
Series history: Packers lead the series 5-2
Last home game vs Baltimore: Ravens 23, Packers 0 in 2017.
Cincinnati Bengals
About: Behind quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals have been one of the best offenses in the league this season, ranking 4th in touchdowns per game (3.5) and 5th in total yards per game (398.9). Burrow has thrown for 4,158 yards, with Ja'Marr Chase leading the charge as the team's top receiver with 1,492 yards as he goes after the league’s Triple Crown. The Bengals rank 4th in red-zone touchdown efficiency (66.7%).
However, their defense has been one of the worst in the league. They rank 29th in points allowed per game (26.1) and 27th in total yards allowed (358.0).
Despite being solid on third downs (5th in 3rd down conversion percentage allowed), the Bengals have struggled to stop opponents in key situations, ranking 30th in red-zone touchdown defense (66.7%). They’ve also allowed 3.2 touchdowns per game, 29th in the league. Logan Wilson leads the team with 142 tackles, while Trey Hendrickson has been disruptive on the edge with 14 sacks (T-1st).
Notable free agents: WR Tee Higgins, DT B.J Hill, DB Mike Hilton, T Trenton Brown, TE Mike Gesicki.
Series history: Tied 7-7.
Last home game vs. Cincinnati: Packers 27, Bengals 24 (overtime) in 2017.
Carolina Panthers
About: The Panthers offense struggles to find balance, ranking low in both rushing and passing. On the ground, they average just 107.7 yards per game (20th), while their passing attack is ranked 31st with only 182.4 yards per game. Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 draft, has shown promise but remains inconsistent, sitting at 59.7% completion with 2,152 yards and 12 touchdowns. The rushing attack is led by explosive Chuba Hubbard, who has 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Defensively, the Panthers have significant issues, particularly against the run. They give up an average of 176.9 yards per game (32nd). The passing defense fares slightly better but still ranks middle of the pack, allowing 219.4 yards per game. They’re also prone to giving up big plays, with a 68.9% completion rate allowed to opposing quarterbacks.
The defense is led by Xavier Woods, who has 114 tackles and three interceptions, though their defensive line and linebackers have struggled to make an impact.
Notable free agents: G Austin Corbett.
Series history: Packers lead 12-6.
Last home game vs Carolina: Packers 24, Panthers 16 in 2020.
Packers Away Games in 2025
Minnesota Vikings
About: The Vikings’ defense is one of the league’s best, allowing just 18.8 points per game (4th). They excel at stopping the run, holding opponents to 88.1 rushing yards per game (2nd) and 3.9 yards per carry (3rd). Opponents convert only 35.3% of third downs (4th) and just 35.48% on fourth downs (1st).
In the passing game, Minnesota ranks 28th in yards allowed (243.6 per game) but offsets it with a strong pass rush and opportunistic play, leading the league in interception percentage (3.64%).
Notable free agents: The Vikings Notable free agents on defense this offseason are DB Byron Murphy, DB Stephon Gilmore, and DB Shaquill Griffin.
Last game at Minnesota: Vikings 27, Packers 25 in 2024.
Chicago Bears
About: The Bears' defense ranks 12th in points allowed per game (21.8) but struggles in total yards allowed, sitting 25th overall (353.4 per game). Their run defense is inconsistent, giving up 133.4 yards per game (27th), while their pass defense allows 220.1 yards per game (18th). Despite these issues, they excel in the red zone, holding opponents to touchdowns just 46.7% of the time (3rd best).
Key contributors include T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, who anchor the linebacker corps, and Montez Sweat, who leads with 5.5 sacks. The defense thrives in third-down stops (13th in opponent conversion rate) and ranks 6th in stopping fourth-down attempts.
Notable free agents: The Bears have no notable defensive free agents for this upcoming offseason
Last game at Chicago: Packers 20, Bears 19 in 2024.
Detroit Lions
About: The Lions' defense is a mixed bag, excelling in some areas while struggling in others. They rank first in third-down defense, allowing conversions just 33.14% of the time, and are second-best at stopping fourth-down attempts. They're also tough against the run, holding opponents to 97 yards per game (3rd) and facing the fewest rush attempts in the league.
However, their pass defense has weaknesses, giving up 250.4 yards per game (31st) and 7.4 yards per pass (24th). Despite those issues, they create turnovers effectively, ranking 7th in interception percentage, and they allow only 20.8 points per game (9th).
A significant blow to the Lions’ defense this year is the loss of Aiden Hutchinson for the regular season, with only a Super Bowl appearance potentially offering a chance for him to return.
Notable free agents: DB Carlton Davis lll and DL Levi Onwuzurike
Last game at Detroit: Lions 34, Packers 31 in 2024.
Dallas Cowboys
About: The Cowboys are having a rough season, especially after losing Dak Prescott, who had just become the highest-paid player in NFL history. This impacted their offensive performance, which ranks near the bottom in several key categories.
Despite Prescott's earlier success, the Cowboys' offense has struggled to put up points, ranking 21st in points per game and 19th in total yards per game. Their rushing game has also been ineffective, averaging just 97.2 yards per game (27th).
On defense, the Cowboys aren't faring much better, allowing 27.8 points per game and 360.6 yards per game, both of which are among the worst in the league. Their defense struggles against both the run and the pass, ranking 29th in rush yards allowed and 31st in passing yards allowed.
Notable free agents: WR Brandin Cooks, G Zack Martin, LB Eric Kendricks.
Series history: Packers lead 22-17
Last game at Dallas: Packers 48 Cowboys 32 in 2024
New York Giants
About: The Giants have been struggling on offense this season, ranking near the bottom in most categories. Their offense averages just 16.3 points per game (31st in the league) and 298.3 yards per game (29th). Their rushing game is a bit more efficient, averaging 105.2 rushing yards per game (22nd), but they have not been able to find success in the red zone, ranking 32nd with a 44.2% scoring rate on TDs.
After parting ways with Daniel Jones, who was thought to be their franchise quarterback, the Giants are now turning their attention to the draft, hoping to find a new young QB to lead the team.
On the defensive side, the Giants' defense allows 24.7 points per game (23rd), with their pass defense giving up 208 yards per game (10th). However, they struggle against the run, ranking 31st by allowing 141.6 rushing yards per game. They also have trouble getting off the field on third downs, with opponents converting at a 41.58% rate (23rd).
Notable free agents: WR Darius Slayton, LB Isaiah Simmons
Series history: Packers lead the series 34-28-2
Last game at New York: Giants 24, Packers 22 in 2023
Cleveland Browns
About: The Browns had a dismal season, struggling both offensively and defensively. Their offense ranks last in points per game (15.5), total yards per game (305.3), and third-down conversion percentage (29.33%). The Browns have particularly struggled with their passing game, ranking 32nd in passing yards per game (208.3) and 31st in yards per pass attempt (5.9).
After losing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson during the season, their passing game has been further hampered by inconsistent play from backup quarterbacks.
Defensively, while the Browns are solid in some areas, ranking 3rd in third-down conversion percentage allowed (35.24%) and 6th in pass completion percentage allowed (62.63%), they have struggled to contain opposing offenses overall. They rank 24th in points allowed per game (25.0) and 19th in rushing yards allowed per game (124.1). Despite solid individual performances from key players like Myles Garrett (14 sacks) and Grant Delpit (107 tackles, the team has failed to consistently put it together, leading to a season filled with ups and downs.
Notable free agents: RB Nick Chubb, C Nick Harris
Series history: Packers lead 14-7
Last game at Cleveland: Packers 27 Browns 21 (OT) in 2017.
Pittsburgh Steelers
About: The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 season shows a defense ranked 7th in points allowed (20.5/game) and 11th in total yards allowed (327.5/game). They're strong at limiting third-down conversions, ranking 2nd in the league (35.08%).
Their offense averages 22.7 points per game, ranking 14th, but struggles with red zone efficiency (31st). They rank 10th in rushing yards (130.8/game), with Najee Harris leading the backfield (1,007 yards). However, their passing game ranks 25th in yards per game (196.6). Defensively, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are key playmakers. On the turnover front, the Steelers lead with a +0.9 margin, thanks to 1.9 takeaways per game.
Notable free agents: QB Justin Fields, QB Russell Wilson, G James Daniels, T Dan Moore, RB Najee Harris.
Series history: Packers lead 20-17
Last game at Pittsburgh: Steelers 23, Packers 19
Arizona Cardinals
About: The Cardinals have had a mixed season in 2024, ranking 15th in points per game (22.1) and 11th in total yards per game (356.1). Their offense has been balanced, with a solid rushing attack (8th in yards per game) and Kyler Murray throwing for 3,617 yards and 17 touchdowns. However, they struggle in the red zone, ranking 22nd in touchdown efficiency.
Defensively, the Cardinals allow 22.2 points per game (14th) and 336.7 yards per game (18th). While their pass defense is decent (12th in passing yards allowed), they struggle against the run, ranking 20th in rushing yards allowed per game.
Notable free agents: LB Baron Browning, LB Kyzir White, G Will Hernandez, G Evan Brown
Series history: Packers lead 47-26-4
Last game at Arizona: Packers 24 Cardinals 21 in 2021
Denver Broncos
About: The Broncos rank 10th in points per game (24.2) and 5th in points allowed (19.4). While their offense ranks 22nd in total yards (314.9), they’re effective in key situations, sitting 9th in 4th down conversions (65%) and 8th in red zone efficiency (60.78%).
Rookie Bo Nix has been steady, throwing for 3,487 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and completing 65.25% of his passes. His top target has been Courtland Sutton, who has 983 yards and 7 touchdowns. Javonte Williams leads the run game with 485 yards and 4 touchdowns, though the team ranks 17th in rushing yards per game (109.4).
Defensively, the Broncos shine, led by standouts like Pat Surtain II (4 interceptions) and Nik Bonitto (11.5 sacks). Their defense is also tough against the run, allowing only 100.8 rushing yards per game (8th) and ranks 1st in sack percentage (8.96%).
Series history: Denver leads 8-7-1
Notable free agents: RB Javonte Williams
Last game at Denver: Broncos 19 Packers 17 in 2023
