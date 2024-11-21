Packers-49ers Preview: Playoff Implications And a Bit of Revenge
The San Francisco 49ers knocked Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs in 2019, 2021 and 2023.
On Sunday, the Packers will host the 49ers at Lambeau Field. With a victory, Green Bay would take a giant step toward returning to the playoffs while dealing a major blow to the 49ers’ postseason hopes.
The Packers (7-3) are coming off a nail-biting 20-19 win over the Chicago Bears, secured in dramatic fashion with Karl Brooks’ blocked field goal as time expired. While it wasn’t Green Bay’s cleanest performance, it delivered in the clutch when it mattered most.
On the other hand, the 49ers (5-5) are aiming to rebound after a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In a game filled with momentum swings, Geno Smith sealed the Niners' fate with a 13-yard touchdown run in the final seconds.
A key storyline heading into this clash is last year’s divisional-round showdown, when the 49ers ended Green Bay’s postseason dreams with a fourth-quarter comeback and Jordan Love’s late interception.
"Ending the season like that, getting into the playoffs and being knocked out by the 49ers, is something that stays with you,” Love said on Wednesday. “All offseason, you think about that game, what you could have done better or differently. Just knowing they were the ones to knock us out, we’re definitely hungry for this game."
The Packers are eager to channel that frustration into a strong showing at Lambeau.
Green Bay’s offense has thrived behind explosive plays fueled by elite pass protection.
The Packers’ offensive line has allowed the fewest sacks in the league this season, giving Love the time to connect with weapons like Christian Watson, who tallied 150 yards on four catches last week.
Following a bye week that helped him recover from a groin injury, Love’s precision against Chicago was evident, completing 13-of-17 passes for 261 yards, averaging an impressive 15.3 yards per attempt.
Love will face a stout San Francisco defense that ranks sixth with an opponent passer rating of 79.5. However, its star defensive end, Nick Bosa, did not practice on Wednesday. The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has seven sacks and is second in the NFL in pressures.
The run game will also be pivotal.
Green Bay’s defense has had difficulty containing the ground attack, ranking a mediocre 14th in rushing yards allowed per game (119.6) and 15th in yards allowed per carry (4.36) after the Bears rushed for 179 yards last week.
They now face 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year who is finding his rhythm after posting 79 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards against Seattle.
Meanwhile, Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs, who is third in the NFL with 838 rushing yards, will go up against the 49ers’ top-10 run defense (eighth with 105.0 rushing yards per game, ninth with 4.25 rushing yards per attempt). Jacobs’ ability to find space will be crucial for the Packers to avoid becoming one-dimensional.
Big plays will likely define this game, and the Packers have excelled in that department. They rank sixth in the league with 84 explosive plays, defined as a pass of 16-plus yards and a run of 12-plus yards. They are fourth with 34 explosive runs this season, and their seven explosive passes last week included the 60-yarder to Watson to help win the game.
"We’ve got a lot of good players, No. 1, and it’s the execution,” LaFleur said. “We’ve been more aggressive with play calls down the field, and that starts with the guys up front giving us time. This year, we’ve also done a better job generating explosive plays in the run game, which comes down to the scheme and our guys executing."
LaFleur acknowledged the need to improve on third downs, an area where both teams have struggled. The Packers are 22nd in third-down conversions on offense and the 49ers are 25th in third-down defense.
The injury reports this week will be critical.
San Francisco’s quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with right shoulder soreness after getting banged up against the Seahawks. He was limited participation on Wednesday.
“Not much right now,” coach Kyle Shanahan said of his level of concern. “We'll see how this week goes. But he is limited today, so I think that's good news."
Top tight end George Kittle, who missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, said he intends to play against the Packers. San Francisco is 0-2 this year when Kittle doesn’t play, so his return could be crucial.
With star receiver Brandon Aiyuk out with a season-ending knee injury, the Niners have leaned on Jauan Jennings, who is having a career year with 42 receptions for 588 yards and four touchdowns. Deebo Samuel, with 33 receptions for 490 yards and one touchdown, is another major threat the Packers’ secondary must contain.
With Jaire Alexander’s availability for Sunday’s game uncertain because of a knee injury he was unable to play through last week, the rest of Green Bay’s secondary will need to step up in his absence.
“I know their record’s not where they want to be right now,” LaFleur said, “but they’re as good as any team in the league.”
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers must focus on best playmakers | MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks | Jordan Love on impact of playoff loss to 49ers | Packers-49ers Wednesday injury report | Familiar face added to practice squad | Latest playoff probabilities | Signs of trouble on defense | Packers-Niners: TV, trends, notes | Packers-49ers matchups | Consensus NFL Power Rankings | Christian Watson’s big game | Latest NFL playoff standings | Injury updates | Three overreactions | Tom Brady on Packers beating Bears | Snaps, studs and duds | Packers-Bears report card