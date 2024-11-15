Packers at Bears: Five Keys to Green Bay Victory
The Green Bay Packers have beaten the Chicago Bears in 10 consecutive matchups. They have won 13 of their last 14 trips to Soldier Field.
Can they do it again?
Here are five keys to Sunday’s NFC North rivalry game.
One: Playing a Clean Game
To execute a cleaner game, the Packers must prioritize reducing turnovers, limiting penalties and securing the ball.
Ranked 24th in the league with 1.4 giveaways per game, they need sharper decision-making from quarterback Jordan Love, who leads the league with 10 interceptions. Better situational awareness and secure ball-handling are essential for minimizing turnovers and maintaining possession, especially against Chicago, which is tied for 17th with 16 takeaways.
In terms of discipline, the Packers’ 7.3 penalties per game are the seventh-most in the league. Those infractions have cost the team field position and momentum, especially on offense, where their 37 accepted infractions are the sixth-most.
Pre-snap penalties have been a major issue on both sides of the ball. They rank third overall with 30 pre-snap penalties, and no team has more pre-snap penalties on defense than Green Bay’s nine, according to NFLPenalties.com.
Additionally, the Packers rank third in the league with 23 dropped passes, including six against the Lions. Improved concentration and reliability from the receiving unit are crucial in high-pressure moments to ensure drive continuity.
Combined, a more disciplined and efficient style of play can help them beat the Bears.
Two: Pressuring Caleb Williams
The Packers need to capitalize on the Bears’ struggling offensive line and quarterback Caleb Williams’ tendency to hold onto the ball too long.
The line’s issues and Williams’ youth have combined for the Bears giving up 4.1 sacks per game and a total of 38, both of which rank 31st.
The Bears, who are a decent 14th in ESPN.com’ pass-block win rate, should have their starting offensive tackles, Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, in the lineup after they were inactive for last week’s nine-sack debacle against the Patriots.
The larger problem appears to be Williams, who has the fourth-most dropbacks in which he has held the ball for at least 2.5 seconds before passing, according to Pro Football Focus.
After a hot stretch during Chicago’s three-game winning streak, he has posted a passer rating of less than 70 during their three-game losing streak. His passer rating this season when under pressure is just 56.6, according to PFF.
By maintaining consistent pressure, especially through the middle, the Packers can force Williams into quick decisions, leading to potential sacks or turnovers. Additionally, mixing up blitzes and coverage schemes will make it harder for Williams to find open receivers, putting more stress on Chicago’s offensive line and taking some of the burden off Green Bay’s secondary.
Three: Dominating the Ground Game
The Packers’ balanced offensive attack, combining a powerful ground game with dynamic receiving talent, gives them an ideal setup to challenge the Bears’ defense.
The run game, ranked fourth in explosive rushes with 31 and fifth in rushing average with 4.98 yards per carry, can exploit Chicago’s vulnerable run defense, which sits 24th with 133.0 yards per game and 28th with 4.85 yards allowed per carry.
Josh Jacobs has been instrumental in Green Bay’s success, ranking fourth in the NFL with 762 rushing yards. His success on the ground will demand extra attention from the Bears’ defense, drawing defenders closer to the line of scrimmage and potentially freeing up the Packers’ passing game for big opportunities.
This is where Jayden Reed’s playmaking ability shines. Not only does he rank fifth in the league among wide receivers in explosive plays with 18, but Reed earlier this season became the only player since 1970 to post 80-plus receptions, 1,000-plus receiving yards, 10-plus receiving touchdowns and 200-plus rushing yards in his first 20 games.
Reed’s speed and ability to stretch the field create a perfect complement to Jacobs’ ground attack, as Reed becomes a prime target for play-action passes when defenders shift their focus to the run.
Together, Jacobs and Reed create a potent, multifaceted offense: Jacobs’ physicality on the ground can wear down the defense, while Reed’s versatility can the field and break through even a disciplined Bears pass defense, which ranks seventh against the pass and second in opponent passer rating.
Four: Bears’ New Offensive Coordinator
On Tuesday, the Bears dismissed offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and promoted passing-game coordinator Thomas Brown. Waldron’s offense failed to score a touchdown in its last 23 possessions and Williams had fallen into a major slump.
The change will create some uncertainty for the Packers.
“I’m sure there’s going to be some unscouted looks, but that could be every week, especially when you’re going into a division rivalry game,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “So, you just have to go off what they’ve shown on tape and really trust your rules.”
Brown’s offense almost led the Carolina Panthers to an upset over the Packers last year.
“I think that’s definitely something we’ve got to consider,” LaFleur added. “We have a different coordinator now and a different scheme, but we’ll certainly review everything.”
That new coordinator is Jeff Hafley, who spent part of his time getting ready for Waldron’s offense.
“You find out Tuesday morning, and they really have Wednesday, Thursday, Friday to practice,” Hafley said. “It’s not like we’ve seen his tape with this personnel group, so you can take a look at stuff he’s done in the past when he’s called plays.”
Five: Dealing With Chicago’s Dangerous Receivers
Chicago’s receiving corps, composed of Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore and rookie Rome Odunze, has yet to demonstrate consistent dominance this season, yet each player holds significant game-changing potential.
Moore, who set career highs with 96 receptions, 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns last year, has 40 catches for just 398 yards and three touchdowns this year. He possesses the speed and physicality to capitalize on any lapses in coverage.
Allen, a seasoned veteran and six-time Pro Bowler who caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards for the Chargers last year, may have modest numbers with only 26 receptions for 241 yards, but his reliable hands and physical presence enable him to deliver in high-pressure moments.
Odunze is still adjusting to the professional level but has shown glimpses of his talent with 414 yards and an impressive 14.8 yards per reception. While he continues to seek a breakout performance, his potential for explosive plays cannot be overlooked.
Although this trio hasn’t produced standout numbers, each receiver has the capacity to make impactful plays. The return of Jaire Alexander should help Green Bay’s defense but the secondary will need to stay vigilant.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Brenton Cox gets his chance | Packers-Bears Thursday injury report | Lukas Van Ness’ homecoming | Game preview: Packers at Bears | Jordan Love returns to Chicago | Packers-Bears Wednesday injury report | Xavier McKinney has beef with D.J. Moore | Healthy after the bye | Updated playoff probabilities | Packers-Bears: TV, history, betting, notes | Packers-Bears matchups | No easy solutions on offense | Bears change offensive coordinator | Packers On SI Consensus Power Rankings | MarShawn Lloyd returning; tough choices in backfield
Best From Bye Week
Three issues that must be solved | Midseason report card: Coaching and personnel | Midseason report card: Defense | Midseason report card: Offense | ESPN solves biggest weakness | Predicting every game on rest of Packers’ schedule | How good are Packers after the bye? | Packers midseason awards | Where’s the pass rush?