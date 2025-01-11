Packers at Eagles: Five Keys to Wild-Card Playoff Game
The Green Bay Packers last year became the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game. Can they do it again? Starting with the healthy quarterbacks, here are the keys to Sunday’s NFC wild-card game between the Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.
One: Quarterback Health and Performance
The health of both quarterbacks has been a big story this week, but the Packers’ Jordan Love (elbow) and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (concussion) are ready to roll.
Love has put together a solid season, throwing for 3,389 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. With the team’s best big-play threat, Christian Watson, out with a knee injury, Love’s ability to read defenses, make quick decisions and execute with precision will be key against the NFL’s top-ranked pass defense.
LaFleur emphasized attention to detail, noting, “If you go back to the last time we played these guys, we had some costly mistakes, be it penalties, playing with poor fundamentals, or a couple plays defensively where we didn’t get aligned right, and that really hurt us.”
For Green Bay to succeed, Love must play mistake-free football, keep drives alive and adjust under pressure against a tough Eagles defense.
On the other side, Hurts poses a significant challenge because he can win games through the air on the ground. He finished with 2,903 passing yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 630 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
His dual-threat ability to extend plays and punish defenses with his legs will test the Packers’ containment strategies. The Packers did a good job in containing Hurts in Week 1, but it came with the price of applying almost no pressure.
“We did some really good things that we like, but then there’s some things where we have to do different,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “There’s going to be a time and a place for when we want to go hard at him and when we’ve got to keep him in the pocket.
“But we certainly need to play better and coach better than we did at that game, because we need to win this game.”
Two: Winning in the Trenches
With both quarterbacks nursing injuries, the running game – already the identity of both teams – could be even more of a focal point.
The Packers will lean on their strong ground attack, led by Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. Green Bay ranks fifth in the league in rushing yards per game (146.8) and will look to establish the run early to control the tempo and keep the Eagles’ offense off the field.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s defense, anchored by big defensive line and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, will aim to limit Jacobs and force the Packers into third-and-long situations.
“They have got a really good line, No. 1” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told reporters this week. “No. 2, they have a great back. Jacobs has had as good a year as anybody, and he’s hard to tackle. Runs physical.”
On the other side, the Eagles have one of the NFL’s top offensive lines and lead the league in rushing yards per game (179.3), powered by Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts.
The Packers’ defense will face a significant challenge in containing Barkley, though it mostly succeeded with that mission in Week 1.
“He’s the type of back where maybe some backs might get 10, 12 yards. He might go 80 yards,” LaFleur said.
Tackling fundamentals and disciplined play will be crucial to limiting Barkley’s explosive potential, whether it’s on the ground or through the air.
“He’s got great hands,” LaFleur continued. “He can run routes. Obviously, last time we played each other, he beat us on a rail route out of the backfield for a touchdown. And then he’s just deadly in space.”
For the Packers, stopping the run early and forcing Hurts into predictable passing situations will be vital. With Green Bay ranking fourth in takeaways, creating turnovers could swing momentum in their favor. Disrupting the Eagles’ rushing attack will give the Packers a better chance to control the game and capitalize on mistakes.
Three: Special Teams
Special teams will be a big factor for the Packers. It's all about staying disciplined and avoiding mistakes that could give the Eagles an advantage.
The Packers have a big edge at kicker. Brandon McManus made 20-of-21 field-goal attempts, including a 55-yarder through the cold against Chicago last week.
Meanwhile, normally reliable Jake Elliott, who made about 90 percent of his attempts the previous three seasons, converted on just 77.8 percent this year. Almost all his misses have been from long distance, as he went 1-of-7 from 50-plus yards.
Led by Green Bay’s Keisean Nixon, who handles kickoffs and some punts, and Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean, who returns punts, both teams have dynamic return units.
Last week, the Packers were caught off-guard on a punt return touchdown by the Bears, which shifted momentum in a big way.
The Eagles will surely take note of this on tape and might look to execute something similar.
“It was a left call, but that guy took off fast, which should have been an indicator for us,” Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said. “I can give you 100 different reasons, but the reality of it is, I did not really cover that with them in this particular week or in the previous four weeks. When the guy sloughs off in the double team out there, he’s the guy that could possibly catch it.”
Any mistake this week could be the difference between advancing or going home, so it's crucial for Green Bay to tighten up and play mistake-free special teams.
Four: Defensive Matchups
The Packers' defense will be put to the test against Philadelphia’s high-powered passing attack.
With Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, cornerbacks Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are expected to be tasked with containing A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, two of the league’s most dangerous receivers.
In the Week 1 game in Brazil, they combined for 12 catches for 203 yards and one touchdown, with Brown beating Alexander for a 67-yard touchdown.
“A.J., he’s such a big, physical receiver,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He could take a slant or under route and break a tackle and take it to the house, and he’s been doing it for a long time now. Obviously, he got us week one on a double move that we couldn’t get him on the grass after he caught the ball.
“So, he is a dynamic playmaker. They’ve got Devonte Smith, who is electric. So, like I said, they just got a lot of pieces.”
Nixon’s versatility, particularly in slot and boundary coverage, will be critical in limiting their explosive plays. Green Bay allowed only one play of 40-plus yards all season – Brown’s touchdown in Week 1.
“Sh(oot), just trying to be on my job,” All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney said, who finished second in the NFL with eight interceptions, said of limiting big plays.
“Doing my best in practice to prepare myself for looks that I might get in a game and then just being on the small details of where I need to be, when I need to be there and how I need to do it. Just try to always keep that in my mind when I go out there and play. Try to do the same thing.”
If the Packers’ secondary, bolstered by the potential return of safety Evan Williams, can disrupt Brown and Smith, they will have time to collapse the pocket – the Eagles were next-to-last in sack percentage – or force Hurts to rely on less-familiar and less-explosive options.
On the other hand, the Eagles’ defense boasts one of the NFL’s top secondaries. Ranking first in opponent passing yards per game (174.2), their unit excels at limiting explosive plays, as well.
“The one thing with Coach (Vic) Fangio’s defense throughout the years, they do a very good job putting a top on it,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “So, to prevent those big plays, those DBs do a really good job just not allowing you to get behind them.
“The first time we played them, it was their first game with him as the defensive coordinator and there was some blown coverages and things like that where we had some guys really open down the field. But as the season’s progressed, these guys have done a really good job preventing those big plays. You can see in their statistics. They’re the top-ranked defense in a lot of categories, but we’re really excited about the challenge and getting after them.”
With Christian Watson sidelined, the Packers’ receiving corps will need to step up. Romeo Doubs, who was inactive last week due to illness, will be back in the lineup.
“Everybody in that room has got to pick up the slack,” LaFleur said. “Collectively as a unit, I think we have to do that.”
Love’s ability to trust his receivers and make precise throws will be critical to overcoming a stingy secondary that features two excellent rookie cornerbacks, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and two productive veteran safeties (Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship combined for 10 interceptions).
Five: Execute and Finish the Job
Ultimately, the game will come down to execution in all three phases. The Packers must focus on eliminating mistakes and playing fundamentally sound football.
As LaFleur put it, “It’s just getting all 11 on the same page, making sure everybody is doing their responsibility to the best of their ability and playing with great technique, effort, fundamentals, physicality.”
Execution isn’t just about following a plan, it’s about thriving under pressure, adjusting and maintaining focus in critical moments. For the Packers, this means staying sharp in every snap and trusting the process even when challenges arise.
The team has shown flashes of brilliance, but consistency has been the missing link. To finish the job, Green Bay must stay locked in, remembering that even minor lapses in execution can shift momentum.
Mistake-free football stems from preparation, discipline and trust. The Packers have the talent and coaching to deliver, but turning potential into performance requires laser focus and commitment to fundamentals. Every play matters, every detail counts and the ability to close out drives and quarters with precision will define their success.
“It’s playoffs. It’s win or go home,” quarterback Jordan Love sid. “You’ve got be able to go out there and execute and take advantage of every play. You can’t really have mess-ups and mistakes. There’s no do-overs in the playoffs. I think this group understands that and, obviously, we got some reps at that last year, but we’ve got go out there and play our best ball.”
