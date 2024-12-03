Packers at Lions: TV, Odds, History, Recent Meetings, Trends
Two of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, will battle at Ford Field on Thursday night.
Here’s what you need to know, including how to watch this big NFC North showdown.
What Channel for Packers-Lions?
TV: The game will be broadcasted on Prime Video with play-by-play man Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit joined by sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.
If you live in Green Bay, you can watch the game on WGBA-TV Channel 26. If you live in Milwaukee, you can watch the game on WITI-TV Channel 6.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call.
Westwood One will have the national broadcast, featuring Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (analyst).
Packers-Lions: What You Need to Know
Records: The Packers are 9-3 and the Lions are 11-1. Detroit has won 10 consecutive games. Green Bay has won seven of its last eight, with the lone loss coming at the hands of the Lions.
Where: Ford Field
Date and time: Thursday at 7:15
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (65-30, sixth season). Detroit – Dan Cambell (40-34-1, fifth season).
Tickets: Tickets start at $240 on NFL Ticket Exchange.
The line: The Packers are 3.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 51 points and 3.5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook with an over/under is 51.5.
Packers-Lions: Six-Pack of Notes
One: This will mark the 191st meeting between the Packers and Lions, with Green Bay leading the all-time series 106-77-7.
The Packers have a strong historical advantage, but this rivalry is always unpredictable. Green Bay is 6-5 in the last 11 games. This will be the second time the Packers face the Lions this season, but it may not be the last, as these teams could be on a collision course in the playoffs.
On Nov. 3, the Lions traveled to Lambeau Field for a cold, rainy game and they took care of business, winning 24-14. The weather certainly seemed to affect the Packers, but credit goes to the Lions, who executed a clean, disciplined game. It was a tough loss for Green Bay, but there were lessons learned.
In 2023, the Packers lost at home to the Lions, as well, but they won at Ford Field 29-22 on Thanksgiving. Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes in a season-changing upset.
Two: The Packers delivered a statement win over the Dolphins on Thanksgiving night, cruising to a 30-17 victory that showcased their offensive rhythm and defensive resilience.
Jordan Love was sharp under center, throwing for 274 yards and two touchdowns, continuing to build momentum as the season progresses. Josh Jacobs was limited to just 43 rushing yards but had four receptions for 74 yards, proving his versatility once again. Tight end Tucker Kraft stepped up in the passing game, leading all receivers with six catches for 78 yards.
Green Bay's defense held firm against Miami's high-powered attack, forcing critical stops and limiting explosive plays. The win not only kept the Packers' playoff hopes strong but served as a confidence boost as they prepare for a pivotal stretch of games to close the regular season.
Three: The Lions continued their storied Thanksgiving tradition, playing their annual holiday game as they have every year since 1934, except during World War II from 1939 to 1944. This year, they faced Chicago in a divisional matchup and narrowly escaped with a victory after a chaotic Bears meltdown in the final moments. The stunning finish led to the firing of Chicago coach Matt Eberflus, marking the first in-season coaching change in Bears history.
Jared Goff delivered a solid performance, throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns. The ground game was equally impressive, with David Montgomery rushing for 88 yards and Jahmyr Gibbs close behind with 87. Amon-Ra St. Brown continued to be a reliable target, leading the receiving corps with five catches for 73 yards. The victory kept Detroit atop the NFC North.
Four: The Packers will face a familiar opponent in defensive end Za’Darius Smith, who joined the Lions at the trade deadline. Detroit made the bold move to acquire Smith after Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury, recognizing the need for a proven pass rusher to bolster their defense.
Since joining the Lions, Smith has made an immediate impact, recording two sacks and an impressive 17 pressures in just three games.
Smith, who spent three seasons in Green Bay and earned Pro Bowl honors twice with the Packers, will undoubtedly be eager to make his presence felt against his former team. His ability to disrupt the backfield and apply consistent pressure adds a new dimension to Detroit’s defensive front, making him a key player to watch.
Five: Turnovers have been a cornerstone for both teams, with each team showing a strong ability to disrupt opponents' possessions and convert those opportunities into points.
Green Bay ranks fifth in the NFL with 23 takeaways, fueled by a balanced effort of 11 interceptions and 12 forced fumbles. They are second with 90 points off turnovers. Their knack for forcing turnovers has been a major reason for their success in tight games.
The Lions are close behind, tied for sixth in the league with 19 takeaways, thanks in large part to their ball-hawking secondary, which has grabbed 14 interceptions.
The Packers hold a slight edge with a plus-9 turnover differential compared to the Lions’ plus-8.
Six: Both teams have shown they can get after opposing quarterbacks, with each team recording five sacks in their Thanksgiving matchups.
Green Bay's defense shined against the Dolphins, generating consistent pressure while also protecting their quarterback exceptionally well, allowing zero sacks.
Meanwhile, Detroit’s pass rush came up big against the Bears, tallying five sacks of their own. Smith’s sack set in motion the Bears’ enormous clock blunder to end the game.
The Lions gave up two sacks against Chicago. While the Packers rank 12th in the league with 32 sacks, can their hot-and-cold pass rush make any consistent headway against arguably the best offensive line in the NFL?
Whichever team can protect their quarterback and generate pressure on the opposing side will likely gain the upper hand in this NFC North rivalry.
