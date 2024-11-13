Packers Cling to Top-10 Spot in On SI NFL Power Rankings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, there are three Week 11 games in which both teams have won at least seven games.
The teams in those games – Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon – dominate the Week 11 On SI NFL Power Rankings, as voted by our team beat writers.
The Green Bay Packers remain No. 10 in the rankings. They are 6-3 coming out of their bye and will face the rival Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.
The slumping Bears, who are 22nd in the rankings, are 4-5 and losers of three in a row. They were 4-0 at home until losing 19-3 to New England last week. The Bears are hoping a change at coordinator will fix an offense that failed to find the end zone the past two weeks.
This is a huge game for the Packers, who are 10-0 against the Bears under coach Matt LaFleur. Even with their strong 6-3 record, they lead the 49ers for the final playoff spot in the NFC by just one game.
After facing the Bears, Green Bay will return home to face San Francisco next week.
“The key to the second half, to me and my belief, is whoever wants it more,” running back Josh Jacobs said on Monday. “A lot of games are going to be close, there’s going to be a lot of detail-oriented games.
“Whoever has the best detail and whoever has the most effort out there on the field, I feel like this back end of the season is really where you kind of separate yourself from everybody else. Teams start to gel, you start to know and expect certain things out of the guys and you start to gel. I think that’s the point where we’re at now coming off a bye week, so it’s going to be fun.”
Here are the full rankings, and here is how I voted.
1. Detroit Lions, 2. Kansas City Chiefs, 3. Buffalo Bills, 4. Baltimore Ravens, 5. Pittsburgh Steelers, 6. Philadelphia Eagles, 7. Minnesota Vikings, 8. Washington Commanders, 9. Green Bay Packers, 10. San Francisco 49ers
11. Houston Texans, 12. Arizona Cardinals, 13. Los Angeles Chargers, 14. Denver Broncos, 15. Atlanta Falcons, 16. Cincinnati Bengals 17. Los Angeles Rams, 18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19. Seattle Seahawks, 20. Miami Dolphins
21. Indianapolis Colts, 22. Chicago Bears, 23. New York Jets, 24. Dallas Cowboys, 25. New Orleans Saints, 26. New England Patriots, 27. Carolina Panthers, 28. Cleveland Browns, 29. Las Vegas Raiders, 30. Jacksonville Jaguars, 31. Tennessee Titans, 32. New York Giants.
