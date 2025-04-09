Packers Host a Run Stuffing Defensive Lineman from Ohio State
Is this Green Bay, Wisconsin or Columbus, Ohio?
You’ll have to forgive anyone if they’re confused, because the Green Bay Packers are set to host another Buckeye on a predraft visit.
According to Jordan Schultz, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams has met with the Packers during this cycle.
Williams is the third reported visit for Green Bay this week from Ohio State, with offensive tackle Josh Simmons and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka meeting with the team earlier this week.
The Packers’ defensive line is in good condition, but could also be entering a stage of transition as soon as 2026.
Kenny Clark got a contract extension last offseason.
He responded by having the least productive season of his career.
Devonte Wyatt has some flashes, but he’s been inconsistent.
Colby Wooden has not taken a jump. Karl Brooks may have taken a step back a season ago.
The elephant in the room, or out of the room in this case, is TJ Slaton.
Slaton was the only defensive lineman on the roster with a definitive role in mind.
Slaton was on the field to stop the run. He was the only defensive lineman on the team to tip the scales at more than 330 lbs.
When Slaton was on the field, Green Bay’s run defense was significantly better as opposed to when he was not.
Slaton left this offseason for Cincinnati on a multi-year contract.
The Packers did not appear to have much interest in bringing their former fifth-round pick back to play that role.
Perhaps that’s due to this deep defensive line class, and the Packers are always looking to get younger if they can.
So what does Tyleik Williams bring to the table?
Well, for one, the Packers are probably looking to continue a trend that finally went in the right direction a season ago.
The Packers had been a horrendous defense against the run since Matt LaFleur took over as the team’s Head Coach in 2019.
He had two different defensive coordinators, a plethora of players, more first round picks, none of it mattered.
Green Bay’s defense was continuously gashed by opposing run games.
Until 2024.
Jeff Hafley entered, and the culture appeared to change.
This time, however, it did not appear to just be empty word salad.
For years, the Packers’ play on the field resembled Mike Pettine’s famous quip about how a team would fly to the Super Bowl faster than they would drive.
In theory, Pettine was right. The NFL is slanted toward the passing game.
That’s why pass game players are often the ones who get the highest draft choices spent on them, and subsequently the biggest contracts as well.
The issue? Green Bay’s run defense was too far in the other direction to hold up with what turned out to be a mediocre pass defense more often than not.
Last season, everything changed.
The Packers worked their way into the top-10 against opposing run games. That has been unheard of in this era of Packers’ football.
They did not shut down Saquon Barkley in the team’s 22-10 loss to the eventual world champion Philadelphia Eagles, but they did slow him down.
There was one play where it looked like Barkley was going to break into the open field. It was his final carry of the game where he wisely slid to allow the Eagles to drain the rest of the clock.
Barkley finished the day with 119 yards on 25 carries. All of those yards were earned the hard way.
Green Bay’s defense as a whole was much better last year than it was under Joe Barry.
Hafley’s unit in his first year was the strongest on the team by the end of the 2024 season.
Slaton was a big part of that, so his departure is something the Packers have to replace.
Enter Williams.
Williams was the anchor of Ohio State’s run defense under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
The Buckeyes’ defense stifled opponents, holding them to less than 88 yards-per-game, which was good for third in the Big Ten.
Williams was the leader of that run defense, with 23 run stops, including a whopping four against Oregon’s powerful run game in the Rose Bowl.
He finished the season with a high quality run defense grade of 88.6 according to PFF.
He’s Dane Brugler’s fifth ranked defensive tackle according to his draft guide, and 40th in his top-100.
With his initial quickness, Williams can cross the face of blockers or create knockback with his ability to stack, find the football and detach. Aside from his physical capabilities, he has outstanding awareness to identify pre-snap clues and anticipate play design. Overall, Williams needs further development as a pass rusher, but he is one of the best run-defending linemen in the draft class because of his recognition skills and disciplined execution at deconstructing blocks. He has the type of skill set that will be appreciated by NFL coaches.
That quickness and knockbacks will help the Packers keep Williams on the field for all three downs if he were to be drafted by them. With today’s NFL being the way that it is, it is difficult to keep a one-dimensional defender on the field.
That was likely one of the reasons the Packers did not show much interest in bringing Slaton back.
Williams is not just a run defender, he had 18 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last season for the Buckeyes during his last two seasons.
The upside of Williams in the pass-rush game could give Green Bay the boost it needs on the interior.
Williams would be a potential replacement for Slaton in his first season. He’s a ready-made run defender. That alone gets him on the field as a rookie.
As a potential impact player, which is what the Packers would be looking for in the top-50 of the draft, where he’s likely to be selected, they’ll need him to develop as a pass rusher as well.
If he can, he becomes a potential replacement for Kenny Clark as soon as 2026.
At minimum, Green Bay’s interested enough to bring him in. Are they interested enough to take him in the first round?