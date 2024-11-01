Packers-Lions: Five Keys to the Game
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Who will start at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday against the Detroit Lions? Can the Packers force the Lions into mistakes – and take advantage? Can they withstand the power of Detroit’s offensive line?
Here are the Packers-Lions keys to the game.
One: Malik Willis or Jordan Love?
A significant point of speculation heading into Sunday’s matchup is who will be under center for Green Bay at kickoff.
Jordan Love sustained a groin injury during the opening series last week against the Jaguars and exited early in the third quarter. Malik Willis stepped in and secured the win for the Packers, demonstrating his ability to rise to the occasion.
Although Love practiced on Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur said “We’ll see” when asked about Friday. He probably will be questionable on the final injury report.
If Love is out, the Packers have confidence in Willis, who is 2-0 as a starter and earned the victory in relief against the Jaguars.
LaFleur expressed his growing confidence in Willis.
“A lot more. He’s got a good understanding of what we’re trying to get accomplished, of the techniques and fundamentals,” LaFleur said. “So, I would say much more confident. And I think that kind of showed in the game, too. It’s not like in the game we weren’t going to run anything that was [in the game plan]. Everything was live that we had installed. He’s done a really nice job.”
Willis, who statistically is the best quarterback in the NFL, downplayed the confidence that comes from winning.
“I don’t think it matters,” he said. “It’s easy to win; it’s easy to lose in this league. It’s just how it’s dealt. You’ve just got to be able to be ready when the time comes and work hard each day to get better. I feel like that’s more important than being confident about a couple of wins. These are different teams. Each team is different, and each game is its own game. It doesn’t matter.”
Regardless of who is called upon on Sunday, the Packers are prepared and have the talent around them to compete against the top dog in the division.
Two: Keeping Detroit’s Offense Off the Field
The Lions lead the NFL in points per game, averaging an impressive 33.4. Their 43.0-point average the last four games is their best in franchise history.
In a high-stakes matchup like this, time of possession could be crucial.
First, the Packers must capitalize on any turnovers generated by their defense. Green Bay is first in the NFL with 19 takeaways and first with 63 points off those turnovers. The Lions, however, have turned over the ball only five times, fourth-fewest in the league. It will be essential for Green Bay to convert takeaways into touchdowns, like they did last week.
Establishing a strong ground game early also will be vital for the Packers. With Josh Jacobs, they have a formidable asset at their disposal. Jacobs ranks fourth in the NFL with 667 rushing yards, though he is 20th in yards per attempt at 4.6. By effectively running the ball, the Packers can control the clock and limit the opportunities for Lions quarterback Jared Goff to operate.
In addition, the Packers’ receivers must focus on security the catch. That’s been a significant issue. The Packers have dropped 18 passes, according to Pro Football Reference, third-most in the NFL.
These missed opportunities prevent the team from gaining valuable yardage and moving the chains, further hampering their offensive efficiency. By focusing on these key areas – capitalizing on turnovers, establishing the run and minimizing dropped passes – the Packers can significantly enhance their chances of keeping up with a potent Lions offense.
Three: Trio of Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson
Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are one of the most exciting receiving trios in the NFL, and Tucker Kraft is emerging as one of the NFL’s best tight ends.
Reed leads the Packers with 31 receptions for 507 yards. His 16.4-yard average ranks 12th in the NFL, and he’s scored four total touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing).
Doubs has 26 catches for 384 yards and two touchdowns, with a career-high average of 14.8 yards per reception. He’s been productive in all three games since the suspension, with two touchdowns vs. Arizona, eight catches vs. Houston and career-best 24.0 yards per catch vs. Jacksonville.
Watson has recorded 13 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns in seven games, averaging a notable 15.1 yards per catch.
Kraft ranks 19th among tight ends with 24 catches but eighth with 342 yards, second with a 14.3-yard average, second with five touchdowns and first with 10.4 yards after the catch per catch. The Lions have allowed only 210 receiving yards to tight ends, second-fewest in the league.
Reed, Doubs and Watson played most of the receiver snaps last week. Along with Kraft and receiver Dontayvion Wicks, the Packers have the weapons to be competitive.
Four: Two NFC Players of the Month
Goff and Packers safety Xavier McKinney received significant accolades for their outstanding performances in October, showcasing their critical roles in their teams’ successes.
Goff, honored as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, led the NFL with an impressive completion rate of 80.0 percent and a passer rating of 149.8. His efficiency has placed him among a select group of players in NFL history to achieve a passer rating of 125 or higher in four consecutive games.
With playmakers like Sam LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery surrounding him, Goff has helped transform the Lions into an offensive powerhouse.
On the defensive side, McKinney was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month, demonstrating his impact with 19 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a sack.
Notably, he was the only player during Weeks 5-8 to record multiple interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery. McKinney’s league-leading sixth interception in Week 8 underscores his playmaking ability, positioning him as arguably the best safety in the NFL.
“I think it’s well-deserved,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s obviously made a lot of plays and has been playing at a high level, but I also think it’s a credit to his teammates, too, because it’s never about one man.
“Certainly, he’s done a great job and maximized opportunities and made some big-time plays for us. Hopefully, that will continue. I’m confident it will. I think he’s a great player and he’s been a great pickup for us.”
Of note: McKinney has one interception in six of eight games. Goff hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 3.
Five: Battle in the Trenches
Both teams’ offensive and defensive fronts will face significant challenges.
Offensively, the Lions excel in both run and pass blocking, ranking fourth in run-block win rate and fifth in pass-block win rate, according to ESPN. This strong performance in the trenches allows them to create opportunities for their playmakers and sustain drives effectively.
Green Bay’s defense is 20th in run-stop win rate.
“If you can’t stop the run, it’s going to be a long day. Their offensive line is probably the best that we’ve seen,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said.
Green Bay’s defense is just 30th in pass-rush win rate. Some of that is due to the game plans against athletic quarterbacks, but the pass rush was feeble against the Jaguars.
Pressuring Goff will be critical.
“If you give him a sliver of light to make the pass, he’s going to take advantage of that,” LaFleur said.
On the other side of the ball, the Packers are 24th in run-block win rate and 17th in pass-block win rate. Defensively, the Lions rank 13th in pass-rush win rate and 19th in run-stop win rate. Helping the Packers in this phase is the Lions lost one of the NFL’s premier defenders, Aidan Hutchinson. Without Hutchinson, their defensive ends have one sack the last two games.
Ultimately, the performance of each team’s offensive and defensive fronts will play a critical role in determining the outcome of the game.
The Lions’ strong blocking capabilities and the Packers’ need for improvement in both areas will be something to watch in shaping the dynamics of this game. If the Lions continue to dominate at the line of scrimmage, like they did the last two years at Lambeau, they could leave Green Bay with a commanding lead in the NFC North.
