Packers Lose at Vikings: What Happened and What It Means
The Minnesota Vikings swept the season series against the Green Bay Packers, winning 27-25 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
It was a tough outing for Jordan Love, who had just 45 passing yards and zero touchdowns in the first half as the Packers fell behind 13-3 at intermission and 20-3 before the touched the ball in the third quarter. That kind of production isn’t going to get the job done, especially against a high-quality opponent.
The Packers did have some success running the ball with Josh Jacobs, who ran for 69 yards and scored, but he fumbled on the opening drive as the offense couldn’t find a rhythm until it faced an almost-insurmountable deficit.
The defense gave up 441 yards and couldn’t get a pivotal stop in the moments.
They’ll need to make improvements, especially offensively, if they want to bounce back and make some noise in the playoffs.
Here’s what went down and what’s ahead for the Pack:
Three Keys to Packers-Vikings
One: Pass Defense
The Packers entered the game giving up just 209.7 passing yards per game. Sam Darnold had almost that many yards in the first half and finished with 377 yards and three touchdowns against an undermanned secondary.
Darnold's performance underscores the challenges Green Bay faces in containing high-caliber quarterbacks, like they’ll face in the playoffs. Somehow, with just one regular-season game remaining, the Packers must improve their coverage and pass rush as they prepare for the postseason.
Two: Not Good on Third Down
The Packers went 8-of-14 on third down. Their conversion rate of 57.1 percent was their best this season in a game quarterbacked by Jordan Love and seems impressive against the NFL’s second-ranked third-down defense.
But the real issue here is that they put themselves in too many third-down situations in the first place. Early on, they couldn’t get things going on first or second down, which led to needing to convert on third down. The Packers converted some but couldn’t string enough together.
When you have 14 third downs, it means you’re not executing on early downs and getting behind the chains too often. The key takeaway is the Packers must return to their usual first- and second-down success.
Three: Never Gave Up
Despite the loss, the Packers showed a lot of heart. Down 27-10 with just 57 seconds left in the third quarter, they didn't pack it in. Instead, they fought back, scoring 15 unanswered points and making it a game. That comeback effort highlighted the team's resilience and refusal to give up.
However, against the NFL’s top teams this season, that’s been an all-too-common theme. Close but no cigar.
On a crucial third-and-2 in the final moments, the Packers had a real chance to get the ball back, but Sam Darnold dumped the ball off to running back Cam Akers, whose shoestring catch secured the win.
One of the big takeaways from this game is how important it is for the Packers to start strong. They fell behind by large margins in both games against the Vikings as well as in both games against the Lions.
The comeback was impressive, but when you're playing catch-up the whole game, it puts a lot of pressure on the team. It’s clear that establishing a strong presence from the start is something the Packers need to focus on moving forward to be more competitive.
Play of the Game
For Green Bay, the play of the game came in the third quarter when Carrington Valentine intercepted Sam Darnold, giving the Packers a spark of hope. On the return, the Vikings forced a fumble, but Karl Brooks was quick to recover it for Green Bay.
The Packers capitalized on the turnover with a Josh Jacobs rushing touchdown, his seventh consecutive game finding the end zone on the ground. The moment felt like a potential momentum shift for the Packers, but the Vikings quickly responded, marching down the field to score another touchdown and restoring their three-score lead.
Player of the Game
Edgerrin Cooper, selected by the Packers with the 45th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has quickly established himself as a key player on the defense.
From the moment he stepped onto the field, Cooper’s impact has been evident, and it’s clear why the Packers invested in him with such a high pick. Against the Vikings, Cooper recorded 10 total tackles, with four of them being tackles for losses, showcasing his ability to make plays in the backfield. This performance was a perfect example of how he’s making his presence felt, disrupting the opposing offense and keeping them on their toes.
Cooper’s stats this season have been impressive across the board, with 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed and now a team-high 12 tackles for losses. These numbers highlight his versatility, he’s not just a tackler, but a player who can make plays in multiple ways.
Whether it’s rushing the quarterback, stopping the run, or covering receivers, Cooper has shown he’s capable of stepping up in a variety of roles. His ability to impact games in so many ways has been a key factor in the Packers' defensive success this season.
What’s even more impressive is how quickly Cooper has developed as a rookie. He’s demonstrated exceptional promise, making a noticeable difference on the field. His consistency and playmaking ability have earned him recognition, and it’s clear that the Packers’ investment in him is paying off. As Cooper continues to grow and develop, he could help shape the team’s defensive identity for years to come.
Playoff Standings
The Packers’ loss could be extremely costly.
If the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, the Commanders would move ahead of Green Bay in the race for the sixth seed.
Here are the wild-card standings, with the top three earning a ticket the postseason:
1, Detroit Lions (13-2; at San Francisco 49ers on Monday night)
2, Green Bay Packers (11-5)
3, Washington Commanders (10-5; vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night)
4, Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
5, Atlanta Falcons (8-7; at Washington Commanders on Sunday)
The Vikings will play at the Lions in Week 18. The winner will earn the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Looking Ahead
The Packers will host the Chicago Bears to wrap up the regular season, with the entire Week 18 schedule to be announced by the league.
In their previous encounter earlier this season, the Packers secured a 20-19 win at Soldier Field, with a game-winning blocked field goal by Karl Brooks as time expired clinching the win. Green Bay aims to sweep the season series against the Bears and extend their 11-game winning streak in this historic rivalry.
The Bears started 4-2 but have lost 10 in a row.
To succeed against Chicago, the Packers must ratchet up the pressure against Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who has been sacked 67 times, the most in the NFL.
Chicago’s defense had given up 30-plus points in all three games since firing coach Matt Eberflus but gave up only a couple field goals in a 6-3 loss to Seattle on Thursday.
The Packers are 10-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook, as they try to regain momentum and bolster their confidence as they enter the postseason.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Vikings stock report | Another big game, another big loss | Packers-Vikings: Live Updates | Packers-Vikings: TV, time, referee, prediction | Big matchups: Justin Jefferson vs. Jeff Hafley | Big matchups: Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones, top defenses | Big matchups: Jordan Love vs. Brian Flores | Three reasons why Packers will lose to Vikings | Josh Jacobs rewards linemen | Packers-Vikings final injury report | Time for excuses is over | A must-win game?