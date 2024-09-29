Packers Play One of Worst First Halves in Franchise History Against Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers trailed the Minnesota Vikings 28-7 at halftime on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Only a late touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Jayden Reed provided the Packers from further embarrassment.
The 21-point halftime deficit was tied for the fifth-largest for the Packers in a game played at Lambeau Field. According to Stathead, the largest deficits:
- 31-0 against the Jets in 2006.
- 28-0 against the Vikings in 1973.
- 27-3 against the Lions in 2023.
- 23-0 against the Lions in 1982.
- 21-0 against the Dolphins in 1975.
- 21-0 against the Rams in 1988.
- 21-0 against the Patriots in 2006.
The Packers trailed 28-0 with 5:28 remaining in the second quarter.
Trailing 21-0, Love’s first-down pass went through the hands of Romeo Doubs and Luke Musgrave and was intercepted by Vikings cornerback Shaq Griffin, who returned it 28 yards to the 4.
Offensive holding by the Vikings only allowed Darnold to pad his stats, as he threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. Keisean Nixon was in position but had no idea the ball was coming until Jefferson made the grab in the end zone.
Green Bay’s next drive stalled but Daniel Whelan’s bomb of a punt sailed through the hands of returner Jalen Nailor. Bo Melton recovered the ball at the 3, which set up Love’s touchdown pass to Reed with 15 seconds left in the half.
The Packers won the toss and deferred. The Vikings took the ball and raced right down the ield. On third-and-14, Darnold hit Nailor for 31 against Eric Stokes. On the next play, Jordan Addison was wide open against Corey Ballentine for the touchdown.
On the ensuing possessions, Green Bay’s horrendous red-zone offense bit them in the butt again and Brayden Narveson drilled the right upright on the field goal.
The Vikings drove right down the field for another touchdown. On the first play, Aaron Jones ran for 17 yards and drew a facemask penalty. That was the one of four defensive penalties on the drive, which ended with Darnold’s 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Oliver.
The Packers’ worst Lambeau Field loss was 40-0 against Detroit on Sept. 20, 1970.
More Green Bay Packers News
