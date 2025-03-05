Packers Take Corner in Fox Sports Writers’ Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Jaire Alexander on the trade block and Eric Stokes one of three free agents, the Green Bay Packers enter the offseason with an enormous need at cornerback.
That was addressed when Fox Sports’ team of NFL writers combined for a mock draft. David Helman sent East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel to the Packers with the 23rd pick.
“I can’t say for certain whether Jaire Alexander will still be a Packer in April. But general manager Brian Gutekunst should be planning for the future at corner, regardless,” Helman wrote.
Alexander missed 10-plus games in 2021, 2023 and 2024. While he was a second-team All-Pro in 2022, when he had a career-high five interceptions, he played less than one-third of the defensive snaps in 2024. He played a total of 10 snaps in six NFC North games.
“Enter Revel,” Helman continued, “who has a case as the draft’s best corner. He did tear his ACL in September, which will give some teams pause. But when have the Packers ever let the short-term future get in the way of a great long-term decision?”
Revel, who at 6-foot-2 would add some needed height to the secondary, is an interesting story. He opened his college career at Louisburg (Junior) College and played only 25 defensive snaps during his first season at East Carolina in 2022. In 2023, he emerged as a lockdown cornerback and special-teams ace with two blocked kicks.
After turning down big-school, big-money overtures to return to East Carolina for 2024, he intercepted two passes in the first three games but suffered a torn ACL at practice. He will miss the offseason program but should be ready for training camp.
In those 15 games, he allowed a catch rate of just 42.2 percent, according to Pro Football Focus.
He had a formal interview with the Packers at the Scouting Combine. If he were to be selected by Green Bay, he’d replace one of his favorite players.
“Everybody wanted to know my story,” Revel said. “So, it was kind of like they still trying to get to know me. I love the Packers. I mean, I love Jahri Alexander. He was a good cornerback that I look up to. I like how he pressed at the line of scrimmage and stuff like that. I feel like I carry the same attributes that he carried.”
Back to Alexander: In a separate FoxSports.com story choosing “ideal landing spots” for eight NFL stars who could be traded, Carmen Vitali picked the Cardinals for Alexander.
The Lions were the “ideal” new team for Myles Garrett.
Meanwhile, here are some more mock drafts.
- In a new mock draft at Pro Football Network, the Packers selected Oregon’s Derrick Harmon. He was the choice over Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who stayed in the NFC North.
“Derrick Harmon just feels like he belongs on the Green Bay Packers,” Brentley Weissman wrote. “He is a long and explosive disruptor along the defensive front and can play in multiple alignments. His versatility would be perfect for the Packers as they like to move their defensive linemen around.”
- In a new mock draft at Yahoo conducted by Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, the Packers addressed what “sneakily” is “a big need” by selecting Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks. He allowed a total of four sacks in three years as the starting left tackle.
- In a new mock draft for Bleacher Report, the Packers selected Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas. He was the pick for all the same reasons why Fox picked Revel.
“Alexander's potential departure leaves the Packers defense with a need for a long outside cornerback,” B/R’s Matt Holder said. “Florida State's Azareye'h Thomas, who's nearly 6-foot-2 with 32 3/8-inch arms, can immediately step into the role.”
- In a new mock draft for CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso went with Missouri receiver Luther Burden, who caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023 but 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. He’s also got a career average of 10.5 yards on punt returns.
“The production wasn't there in 2024 for Burden, but he's a Randall Cobb-like YAC specialist with some downfield juice,” he wrote.
He was the choice over, among others, Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.