Packers Take Cornerback, Pass Rusher in Seven-Round Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s the age-old question: What is the best way to improve a pass defense? It is to add quality cornerbacks who can prevent receivers from getting open? Or is it to add a quality pass rusher who can get to the quarterback before the receivers can get open?
In a new seven-round mock draft by Pro Football Network’s Joe DeLeone, the Packers did both.
The first-round pick was used on East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel, a 6-foot-3 cover man with athleticism and ball skills.
“Shavon Revel Jr. is going to be one of the most undervalued prospects in this class because of an injury suffered early on in the 2024 season,” DeLeone wrote. “His length and range are that of a future perennial Pro Bowler. Pairing Revel with Jaire Alexander would create the best secondary in the NFC North.”
The injury is a torn ACL, suffered at practice after intercepting two passes in the first three games. He will not test at the Scouting Combine but should be ready for the start of training camp.
Obviously, Revel might replace Alexander, not pair with him, with the former All-Pro’s frequent injuries and bloated salary-cap figure expected to necessitate a fresh start for both sides. With the potential of moving on from Alexander and with former first-round pick Eric Stokes and backups Robert Rochell and Corey Ballentine headed to free agency, cornerback is a big need entering the draft, even if the Packers didn’t lose in the playoffs because of Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine.
“We need numbers because we do have some free agents coming up, so we’re going to need numbers and kind of just see where that room goes. Then, obviously, Ja will impact that as well,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the end of the season.
After the first-round pick addressed the secondary, the second-round pick addressed the defensive line with Ohio State edge JT Tuimoloau.
“Tuimoloau is one of the best run-defending edge defenders in this class,” DeLeone said. “The former five-star recruit uses his length and power to extend, then shed blockers to make plays at the line of scrimmage. Adding more high-floor prospects to the Packers' defense will help them accomplish winning more playoff games.”
Tuimoloau led the Big Ten with 12.5 sacks in 2024 and dominated down the stretch. In the playoffs, he had two sacks against Tennessee, two sacks against Oregon, 1.5 sacks against Texas and one sack against Notre Dame for a total of 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for losses and 20 pressures during those four games.
The void at receiver was addressed in the third round with Maryland’s Kaden Prather, who would bring size (listed at 6-foot-3) and hands (1.8 percent drop rate, according to PFF). He caught 98 passes for 1,290 yards (13.2 average) and nine touchdowns in two seasons at Maryland.
At receiver, he was choice over TCU’s towering Savion Williams, Maryland’s Tai Felton and TCU’s Jack Bech.
“His size, speed, and fluidity were too much for many cornerbacks to keep up with,” DeLeone wrote of Prather.
He chose to wear No. 1, the same number worn by Stefon Diggs and D.J. Moore.
“You don’t make that number. That number makes you, so it was definitely a little bit of pressure,” he said via The Baltimore Banner. “They know I’m a dawg, and I don’t think they’d just give that number to anybody.”
The Day 3 picks were used on a linebacker (where Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson will be free agents), two Big Ten defensive tackles (where T.J. Slaton will be a free agent), a running back (where the jury’s out on MarShawn Lloyd) and an interior offensive lineman.
One of those defensive linemen, Nebraska’s Ty Robinson, had seven sacks and 13 tackles for losses as a sixth-year senior. He played mostly tackle for the Cornhuskers but also saw considerable action on the edge.
"Ty's been absolutely dominant and he should be up for every accolade. He can play three downs in the NFL,” Nebraska coach and former NFL coach Matt Rhule said.
“I just think the world of him. Honestly, I just think the absolute world of him. Guys like Ty Robinson are why guys like me coach, you know? Just that daily interaction, that daily relationship, and the great thing about Ty is that he lets me be me.”