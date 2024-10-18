Packers-Texans: Five Keys to the Game
The Green Bay Packers with quarterback Jordan Love are 4-2. The Houston Texans with quarterback C.J. Stroud are 5-1.
In what figures to be a huge early-season showdown – and perhaps a Super Bowl preview – here are five keys to the game.
One: Jordan Love Mastering the Hard Count
Love’s hard count has shown significant improvement. He got the Cardinals offside twice last week, with the Packers coaxing a league-high four neutral-zone infractions this season.
“I think from where he started to where he is now, it’s night and day,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
He even acknowledged the influence of Love's predecessor, saying, “The guy before him was pretty good at it. It’s just taking ownership of that. Ultimately, the player’s got to take control of that.”
Even if Love doesn’t get the Texans offside, using cadence can take just a little bit of the spring out of the Texans’ pass-rushing step.
“It’s something I’ve worked on, but I felt comfortable using cadence last year,” Love said. “It just depends week to week if you can get guys or not, or how dialed in they are. It’s one of those things you keep trying to use, keep working on in practice, and make sure the O-line and everybody is dialed in and on the same page.”
Two: New Kicker Arrived in Titletown
The Packers on Tuesday signed veteran kicker Brandon McManus and released Brayden Narveson. In six games, Narveson went 12-for-17 on field goals, including 5-for-9 from 40 to 49 yards. His job security was already shaky, and missing a 44-yard field goal against the Cardinals sealed his fate.
The Packers decided to move on, bringing in the 33-year-old former Super Bowl champion. McManus spent nine years with the Broncos and one with the Jaguars, with a career field goal percentage of 81.4. He’s over 90 percent from inside of 50 yards in his career.
With off-the-field issues leading to his release by Washington in June, McManus expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.
“It’s been a difficult time these last couple of months,” he said. “I’m happy that it’s in the past now. I was hoping and working hard for another opportunity.
“I’m extremely grateful for the Green Bay Packers for giving me that next chance to come back out here and play the game I love. I’m fortunate to play it this being my 12th year. I’m extremely happy to be here and excited to be around the locker room again.”
In what could be a close game, a big debut by the new kicker could be the difference.
Three: Packers' Pass Rush vs. Texans' Leaky Line
When comparing pass rushers, the Texans have the edge on paper, ranking fourth in pass-rush win rate while the Packers sit at 30th, according to ESPN.
However, Green Bay's offensive line has been great in protecting its quarterback, tied for second in the NFL with only eight sacks allowed. The Packers are a solid 13th in pass-block win rate. They must win this matchup to keep Love upright.
In contrast, the Texans' offensive line has struggled. They are 27th with 17 sacks allowed and 26th in pass-block win rate. That could open the door for Green Bay’s defense to get pressure on C.J. Stroud.
Comparing the quarterbacks, Love performs well in a clean pocket, completing 65.3 percent of his passes. Though his completion rate dips to 28 percent under pressure, the Packers' strong offensive line has limited these situations.
Meanwhile, Stroud completes 63.6 percent of his passes under pressure and 69.9 percent in a clean pocket. But with Houston’s struggling offensive line, he's likely to face more pressure from Green Bay’s pass rush. The Packers are looking to replicate their breakout performance against Tennessee, where they recorded eight sacks, which could spell trouble for Stroud behind a mediocre Texans’ line.
Four: A Young, Upcoming Star
Stroud is a star in the making for the Texans. Last season, Stroud earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. Through six games this season, he has thrown for 1,577 yards, ten touchdowns and four interceptions.
“I think what he did last year as a rookie was very, very impressive,” Love said. “You don't see too many quarterbacks coming in and be able to go out there and ball out the way that he did, so definitely a testament to the way he's worked and prepared to get there.
“Proud of him, for sure. You just don't see too many quarterbacks (that can do that), so when they do come in and play well right away, it's very cool to see.”
As the two friends prepare to face off on the field, it will be interesting to see how their camaraderie translates into competition, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup.
Five: Next Man up For Houston
The Texans will be without defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., who’s suspended for four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Edwards had been a key player this season, ranking second on the defensive line with 18 tackles.
On the plus side, defensive tackle Denico Autry will return from his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Autry, who had 11.5 sacks last year, is set to make his season debut against the Packers.
However, the Texans are banged up at linebacker and in the secondary.
At linebacker, Houston may be missing Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o. Al-Shaair (knee) was hurt last week against the Patriots, exiting the game twice, and To’oTo’o is recovering from a concussion. If they can’t play, Jake Hansen and Neville Hewitt will need to step up.
The Texans are expected to be without cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) and safety Jimmie Ward. Lassiter, who has had a strong rookie season, would be replaced by 5-foot-9 backup D'Angelo Ross.
This could pose problems against Green Bay's deep receiving corps, which includes Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Bo Melton even if Dontayvion Wicks isn’t ready to go this weekend.
More Green Bay Packers News
