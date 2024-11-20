Packers vs. 49ers: TV, Odds, History, Recent Meetings, Trends
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will renew their rivalry on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here’s what you need to know about a game with significant playoff ramifications.
What Channel for Packers-49ers?
TV: The game will air on Fox. Just like last week, Kevin Burkhardt will have the call, with Tom Brady providing the analysis and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sidelines.
Can you watch?: 506 Sports publishes a broadcast map on Wednesday afternoons. This is Fox’s Game of the Week, though, so it will be available for most of the nation.
Radio: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and Larry McCarren (analyst) will have the call on the Packers Radio Network. Find a station here or tune into Channel 85 or 225 on Sirius.
Compass Media Networks will have the national broadcast, featuring Ted Emrich (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (analyst).
Packers-Bears: What You Need to Know
Records: The Packers are 7-3 and the 49ers are 5-5.
Where: Lambeau Field.
Date and time: Sunday at 3:25.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (63-30, sixth season). San Francisco – Kyle Shanahan (72-54, seventh season).
Weather: Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 44 with a 23 percent chance of showers and southeast winds around 7 mph, according to WBAY.
Tickets: Let SI Tickets get you into the game without any of those annoying fees. A ticket in Section 135, which is in the north end zone near the goalposts, will set you back $212.
The line: The Packers are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 47.5 at both sportsbooks. The line moved up from 1.5 on Tuesday.
Power rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers come in at eighth this week, while the Niners are 14th.
Packers-49ers: Six-Pack of Notes
One: The Packers and 49ers are gearing up for their 74th meeting on Sunday, with Green Bay leading 38-34-1 (including playoffs). When Packers fans hear “49ers,” many instantly think of playoff heartbreak.
The 49ers have been the Packers' kryptonite in the postseason, beating them in their last five playoff matchups dating to 2013. Their most recent clash came in last year's divisional round, where the Packers fought hard but lost 24-21. Anders Carlson missed a field goal with about 6 minutes to go, the 49ers drove to the go-ahead touchdown and Jordan Love threw a game-ending interception.
Regular-season matchups, however, have told a different story. The Packers prevailed in the last two meetings, winning in 2020 and 2021. Those were different teams with different quarterbacks, though.
Two: As we get closer to the playoffs, each game is becoming bigger and bigger for the 49ers, who are 5-5 and in last place in the NFC West (but only one game out of first place). They’ve struggled in divisional play this season, holding a 1-3 record. Their only win came at Seattle in Week 6, though the Seahawks turned the tables on Sunday.
San Francisco is in 10th place in the NFC playoff standings, with a 30 percent chance of reaching the postseason. A win on Sunday would not only boost their playoff odds but could build momentum at a critical time in the season.
Three: Sunday’s matchup is shaping up to be a battle of two of the league’s most productive offenses. They are tied for eighth in the NFL with 25.0 points per game, making this a game in which scoring could come in bunches.
The 49ers boast the second-ranked offense in total yards, racking up an impressive 398.9 yards per game, while the Packers are right behind them in fourth with 387.6 yards per game. Both teams have plenty of firepower, with playmakers who can turn a game around in an instant.
With two evenly matched offenses, the game might come down to which team can protect the ball, sustain long drives and capitalize in the red zone. The 49ers are 26th in the red zone and the Packers are 27th.
Four: In a game like this, field position could be a deciding factor, and punters often don’t get the credit they deserve.
Green Bay’s Daniel Whelan has been a standout, ranking fifth in the league with a net average of 44.0 yards per punt. He’s been especially dominant at Lambeau Field, where he leads the NFL with a net average of 49.8 yards per punt. He’s got a powerful leg (his 74-yarder earlier this season ranks as the sixth-longest in the league) but also has precision (he pinned the Bears at their 5 last week).
His ability to flip the field could be a critical asset in Sunday’s game.
Meanwhile, the 49ers’ excellent punter, Mitch Wishnowsky, is on injured reserve. Former Packers punter Pat O’Donnell made his debut against Seattle and averaged 41.0 yards (34.3 net) on three punts.
Five: Sunday’s game will spotlight a matchup between two of the NFL’s most dynamic tight ends: Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft and San Francisco’s George Kittle. Both players have been integral to their offenses this season and could be the X-factors in this game.
Long acknowledged as one of the league’s elite tight ends, Kittle at his position ranks sixth with 43 receptions, second with 560 yards and first with seven touchdowns and 2.40 yards per route.
On the other side, Kraft has emerged as a rising star. He has caught 28 passes for 376 yards and five touchdowns. He is No. 1 among tight ends with 9.50 yards after the catch per catch, according to Pro Football Focus, and is tied for second in touchdowns.
Among tight ends, Kraft is fourth with 13.4 yards per catch and Kittle is fifth with a 13.0 average. These numbers highlight their versatility, as both are capable of running over defenders or stretching the field. Along with their excellent blocking, their contributions will be key to their team’s success on Sunday.
Six: The health of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy remains a key storyline leading into Sunday’s game. Purdy had a sore right shoulder following the Seattle game; 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan called him day to day.
His performance last week against the Seahawks seemed to reflect the impact of the injury, as he posted a season-low 159 passing yards and averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt, well below his usual efficiency.
If Purdy isn’t at full strength, the 49ers may lean heavily on their ground game, led by one of the league’s most dynamic players, Christian McCaffrey.
McCaffrey returned from injury in Week 9 against Tampa Bay. In his two games back, he’s rushed 32 times for 118 yards, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, and added 10 receptions for 95 yards. After scoring a league-high 21 touchdowns last year, he has not found the end zone this season.
The Packers’ defense, ranked 14th in rushing yards allowed per game (119.6), struggled against the Bears and will have their hands full containing McCaffrey, who had 128 total yards and two touchdowns in the playoff game. How well Green Bay can handle McCaffrey’s dual-threat ability could be a pivotal factor.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
