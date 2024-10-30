Packers vs. Lions: TV, Odds, History, Recent Meetings, Trends
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With four consecutive wins, the Green Bay Packers are hot. With five consecutive wins and the best record in the NFC, the Detroit Lions are hotter.
In the biggest game of the season, the Packers (6-2) will host the Lions (6-1) on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here’s what you need to know.
What Channel for Packers-Lions?
TV: The game will be on Fox for America's Game of the Week, with play-by-play Kevin Burkhardt alongside analyst Tom Brady and sideline reporters Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews.
Is the game on TV where you live?: Probably. Here’s the broadcast map from 506 Sports.
Radio: Turn down the volume and listen to the home team. Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call. The Packers’ broadcast also can be heard on Sirius Satellite Radio on Channel 83 or 226.
Sports USA’s national broadcast will feature Larry Kahn on play-by-play and former NFL and Badgers running back James White as the analyst.
Packers-Lions: What You Need to Know
Records: The Packers are 6-2 and the Lions are 6-1.
Where: Lambeau Field.
Date and time: Sunday at 3:25.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (62-29, sixth season). Houston – Dan Cambell (35-34-1, fifth season).
Weather: Bring an umbrella. According to WBAY-TV, the forecast calls for a high of 55 with morning showers becoming “more steady rain in the afternoon.” There will be a southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Tickets: Because of what’s at stake and the proximity of the teams, this is not a cheap ticket. At SI Tickets – where there are no fees – the cheapest ticket as of Wednesday morning was Section 111 for $334 apiece.
The line: The Packers are 3.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook and 3.5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 48.5. Among the game bets at DraftKings: While the Packers and Lions are two of the best at producing takeaways, the under on 2.5 turnovers is the favorite.
Power rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers come in at fourth this week and the Lions are tied for first with the Chiefs.
Packers-Lions: Six-Pack of Notes
One: This will mark the 189th meeting between the Packers and Lions, with Green Bay leading the all-time series 106-76-7. The Packers have 61 wins at home against Detroit, tied for the most home wins by one NFL team against another all-time (Chicago also has 61 wins vs. the Lions).
However, recent history shows the Packers have struggled against their divisional rivals. In the last seven meetings, Green Bay has gone just 2-5 against Detroit. That includes a four-game losing streak, which the Packers snapped last year at Ford Field. In a 29-22 win, Jordan Love was a standout, throwing for 268 yards and three touchdown passes in a much-needed victory.
Two: With Love’s health uncertain, the Packers might be preparing to start backup quarterback Malik Willis against the Lions. Willis has proven himself to be a valuable addition, going 2-0 as a starter and stepping in last week against the Jaguars to lead Green Bay to a win after Love’s early exit.
The trade for Willis is looking like a brilliant move for the Packers, as he’s quickly adapted to their system and delivered strong performances when called upon. Willis has thrown for 380 yards and three touchdowns with an impressive 74.4 percent completion rate, showing poise and precision. His ability to move the ball efficiently and make plays with his legs could be a key factor in Green Bay’s game plan if he’s under center again this week.
Three: Safety Xavier McKinney is making Packers history, becoming the first player in franchise history to snag an interception in six of the team’s first eight games. Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, that ties him for the second-most interceptions through eight games, just behind Washington’s Lemar Parrish, who had seven in 1979. McKinney is the first Packers defender to reach this milestone since cornerback Willie Buchanon in 1978.
Detroit’s offense is ranked sixth in the NFL for explosive passes with 39, so McKinney’s presence could put a dent in their plans by disrupting passing lanes and forcing turnovers. His playmaking skills add an extra layer of security to Green Bay’s defense.
As was the case last week, when his interceptions came after Love’s interception and set up a touchdown, a big play by McKinney could turn the momentum. If McKinney stays locked in, he could be the difference-maker in slowing down the Lions’ high-powered attack and giving the Packers a shot to earn a huge division win.
Four: The Packers’ defense faces a serious test in Jared Goff, who has emerged as a top NFL MVP candidate. At FanDuel, he has the fourth-shortest odds at +600, behind only the Bills’ Josh Allen (+270), the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (+370) and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (+500).
Goff has led the Lions to a strong start, showing off his accuracy and quick decision-making. He is first in completion percentage and yards per completion and second in passer rating as Detroit has scored at least 42 points in three of its last four games.
To counter him, Green Bay’s pass rush will need to create pressure to keep him from settling in the pocket. The Packers are hoping for a breakout game from Lukas Van Ness, who only has one sack. The Titans sacked Goff four times last week.
In the secondary, Jaire Alexander’s health and availability will be crucial in limiting Goff’s favorite target, Amon-Ra St. Brown. Alexander injured his right knee on the final play against Jacksonville. Plus, rookie safety Evan Williams missed most of the game with a hamstring injury. The pass defense suffered without Williams last week.
The Packers’ linebackers will need to watch Detroit’s versatile running backs, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who are a threat as pass-catchers with a combined 33 receptions. With Goff in MVP form, Green Bay’s defense must be aggressive and disciplined to keep him from taking over the game.
Five: The Packers and Lions bring high-powered offenses to the table. Detroit leads the league in points per game (33.4), with Green Bay not far behind, sitting sixth (27.0). Both teams excel in the run game, with Green Bay and Detroit ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, and the Packers hold a slight advantage in passing offense, ranking ninth to Detroit’s 11th.
However, the Lions are more efficient on third downs (42.9 percent, seventh) and in the red zone (65.5 percent, also seventh), while the Packers rank 15th on third down (39.0 percent) and 25th in the red zone (50.0 percent).
On defense, both teams are strong in different areas. The Lions have the important edge in points allowed per game, ranking eighth (19.1) compared to the Packers’ 11th (21.3), and they excel on third down, leading the league by holding opponents to just a 30.7 percent conversion rate. The Packers aren’t far behind at ninth (32.9 percent).
Green Bay’s defense is more opportunistic, leading the league in takeaways with 19, while Detroit ranks just behind them with 15.
Against the run, the Lions are fifth (101.9 yards allowed per game) and the Packers rank 10th (111.6). Against the pass, the Packers are 19th (215.8) and the Lions are 27th (247.6), but Detroit is 13th in yards per attempt compared to 19th for Green Bay.
This matchup brings together two balanced teams with potent offenses and defenses that can make big plays, setting the stage for a close and competitive game.
Six: The Lions boast a dynamic, dual-threat backfield in Montgomery and Gibbs, combining power and agility in a way few teams can match.
Montgomery, the bruising power back nicknamed “Knuckles,” has racked up 415 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Gibbs, the elusive, receiving threat nicknamed “Sonic,” brings a different style with 591 yards and six touchdowns on 92 carries, boasting an impressive 6.4 yards per carry.
Together, they’ve become the first running back duo in NFL history to each record 70 scrimmage yards in the first six games of a season, showing their consistency and versatility.
When both Montgomery and Gibbs score in a game, the Lions are undefeated, going 8-0, a testament to how pivotal their contributions are to the team’s success. The pair’s combined skill-sets keep defenses guessing, as Montgomery’s power complements Gibbs’ speed and receiving ability, giving Detroit one of the most balanced and dangerous backfields in the league.
