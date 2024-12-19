Packers vs. Saints: TV, Odds, History, Recent Meetings, Trends
The Green Bay Packers can clinch a playoff spot by beating the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
Here’s how to watch, along with the weather, latest trends and a six-pack of notes.
What Channel for Packers-Saints?
TV: The game will be broadcast nationally by ESPN with play-by-play man Joe Buck joined by analyst Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline.
Is the game on TV where you live?: Yes, this is a national broadcast. No streaming required.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call. They also can be heard on Sirius channels 81 or 226.
Westwood One will have the national broadcast with Kevin Harlan on play-by-play and former University of Wisconsin and Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas providing the analysis. Harlan is the son of former Packers President Bob Harlan.
Packers-Saints: What You Need to Know
Records: The Packers are 10-4 and the Saints are 5-9.
Where: Lambeau Field.
Date and time: Monday at 7:15.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (66-31, sixth season). Saints – Darren Rizzi (3-2 as interim coach).
Weather: According to WBAY-TV, will be about freezing for kickoff. Snow expectations have been tapered back, with less than 1 inch during the day and some snow showers at night.
Tickets: Let SI Tickets get you into the game and save you money. Tickets as of Thursday morning start at $202 apiece with no fees.
The Line: The Packers are 14-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and 14.5-point favorites at FanDuel. The total at both is 42.5.
Power Rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers come in at sixth this week, moving up one spot from the week prior. The Saints are not ranked.
Packers-Saints: Six-Pack of Notes
One: On Monday night, the Packers and Saints will play for the 29th time, with Green Bay holding an 18-10 edge in the series. Green Bay is 5-2 at Lambeau Field. The Saints’ first seven road games against the Packers were played at Milwaukee County Stadium.
Their most recent matchup came early last season, when the Packers pulled off an incredible 18-17 comeback victory. Green Bay trailed 17-0 entering the fourth quarter. Jordan Love threw for 259 yards, with one touchdown – the go-ahead score to Romeo Doubs – and one interception.
Interestingly, these two teams have never crossed paths in the NFL playoffs. Nor have they played on Monday night at Lambeau Field.
Two: Last Sunday, the Green Bay Packers won 30-13 over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, improving their season record to 10-4.
Love led the offense with 229 passing yards and two touchdowns, both caught by Doubs, who made a strong return after missing two games with a concussion. The Packers' defense was destructive, recording seven sacks from six different players and two interceptions.
A pivotal moment occurred in the third quarter, when Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith exited the game due to a knee injury after a low hit by Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. Backup quarterback Sam Howell stepped in but struggled to generate momentum, completing only 5-of-14 passes for 24 yards with one interception by Cooper.
This victory not only ended the Seahawks' four-game winning streak but marked the Packers' first win in Seattle in 16 years, enhancing their prospects in the playoff race.
Three: Also on Sunday, the Saints narrowly lost to the Washington Commanders, with a final score of 20-19. This loss brought the Saints' season record to 5-9, placing them third in the NFC South.
The Saints' offense was led by rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, who replaced Jake Haener in the second half. Rattler completed 10-of-21 passes for 135 yards and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Foster Moreau as time expired. Saints coach Darren Rizzi went for a two-point conversion to win the game but Rattler’s pass was incomplete.
Defensively, the Saints had a season-high eight sacks.
Four: Darren Rizzi, the Saints' special teams coordinator since 2019, was appointed interim head coach in November following the dismissal of Dennis Allen.
Rizzi's coaching career spans over three decades, beginning as a graduate assistant at Colgate in 1993. He has held various coaching positions, including special teams and linebackers coach at Northeastern in 1998, and head coach at New Haven and Rhode Island before becoming assistant special teams coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2009. He was promoted to special teams coordinator in 2010, a role he held through the 2018 season.
Rizzi's special teams have ranked in the top half of Rick Gosselin's rankings in 12 of his 13 years as a coordinator, including first in 2019, fifth in 2020 and 2021, and second in 2023.
Since taking over as interim head coach, Rizzi has led the Saints to a 3-2 record, with losses to the Rams and Commanders by just eight points. His leadership has been instrumental in turning around the team's fortunes, and he is now considered a strong candidate for the permanent position.
Five: Under Matt LaFleur, the Packers have been good on Monday Night Football, with a 5-2 record since he was hired in 2019. This .714 winning percentage ranks sixth in the NFL during that span. Their five MNF victories tie them for fifth in the league over the same period.
The Packers have won five consecutive home games on MNF, the longest streak in franchise history. Impressively, during the LaFleur era, the Steelers (6-0) and Packers (4-0) are the only teams that are undefeated at home on MNF (minimum two games).
Looking at a longer timeline, the Packers have consistently delivered on home turf on Monday nights. Since 2000, they have achieved a stellar 14-5 record, a .737 winning percentage that ranks fifth in the league. This dominance will be put to the test as the Packers close out their unprecedented stretch of four consecutive primetime games.
Six: Jordan Love's performance during the annual Toyotathon sales event has become a remarkable phenomenon.
As noted by Lombardi Ave., Love has amassed 3,283 passing yards, thrown 26 touchdowns and been intercepted only twice during Toyotathon. In contrast, outside of Toyotathon, he has accumulated 3,829 yards, 29 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.
This year, Love has continued his exceptional form. He has completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 1,133 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception, boasting a passer rating of 119.95.
Love's recent performances have been instrumental in the Packers' success. In a 30-13 victory over the Seahawks, he completed 20-of-27 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
While the Toyotathon connection may be coincidental, the statistics are compelling. Toyotathon runs until Jan 6. That’s one day after the end of the regular season.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Edgerrin Cooper makes Player of the Week history | Weather could factor for Packers-Saints | Three paths to the playoffs for Packers | On SI NFL Power Rankings and draft report card | Packers On SI NFL Power Rankings | Big update in latest NFC, Super Bowl odds | Best third-place team ever? | Three Overreactions | Snaps, stud, dud, defining play | Big changes in NFC playoffs | Packers-Seahawks report card | What happened? What’s ahead? | Packers beat Seahawks: Stock report