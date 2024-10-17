Packers vs. Texans: How to Watch and What to Know
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Houston Texans in a potential Super Bowl preview on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
What channel is the game? Which team leads the series? Who are the players to watch? Here’s what you need to know.
What Channel for Packers-Texans?
TV: The game will be on CBS with play-by-play Jim Nantz alongside analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.
Is the game on TV where you live?: Here’s the broadcast map from 506 Sports. Most of the nation will get to watch the game. (Most of the nation also will get Lions-Vikings on Fox.)
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call.
For a second consecutive week, Sports USA’s Josh Appel and James White will have the national broadcast.
Packers-Texans: What You Need to Know
Records: The Packers and Texans are off to strong starts, with the Packers sitting at 4-2 and the Texans at 5-1. Last week, the Packers dominated the Cardinals from start to finish, winning 34-13. Meanwhile, the Texans cruised past the Patriots with a 41-21 win.
Where: Lambeau Field.
Date and time: Sunday at noon.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (60-29, sixth season). Houston – DeMeco Ryans (15-8, second season).
Weather: It’ll be one last blast of summer, with sunny skies and a high of 76, according to WBAY.
Tickets: Let SI Tickets get you into the game without any of those annoying fees. As of Thursday morning, the most inexpensive ticket is $314 in Section 113.
The line: The Packers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 47.5.
Power rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers come in at sixth this week and the Texans are fifth.
Packers-Texans: Six-Pack of Notes
One: The Packers hold a 4-1 series lead over the Texans, winning the last three matchups. Their most recent meeting was in 2020, when Green Bay won 35-20. Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns, while Davante Adams had a standout performance with 13 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
The Texans’ last victory over the Packers came back in 2008, when Matt Schaub threw for 414 yards as Houston’s starting quarterback. On a 3-degree day, the Texans drove 75 yards in the final 1:49 to kick the winning field goal.
Two: The Packers and Texans are among the league’s best at generating explosive plays. Defined as a pass for 16-plus yards or a run for 12-plus yards, the Packers rank second with 55 and the Texans are third with 54. These stats highlight just how dynamic both offenses are, capable of stretching the field with deep passes or breaking off big runs.
Green Bay’s balanced attack, led by a mix of downfield throws and strong rushing, makes them a constant threat to hit a big play. They are second with 24 explosive runs and tied for fourth with 31 explosive passes. The Texans have proven to be just as dangerous. They are first with 41 explosive passes and had two runs of longer than 50 yards last week.
Three: Will Anderson Jr.’s presence on the Texans’ defense is a huge concern for the Packers. Last Sunday, Green Bay didn’t face much of a pass rush, but Anderson is coming off a career day against the Patriots in which he recorded eight tackles, four tackles for losses, three sacks, and one pass deflection, which earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
He became the first Texans player since J.J. Watt in 2014 to post those numbers in a single game, an elite comparison that shows his level of dominance.
For the Packers, this week presents a significant test for their offensive line. They didn’t allow a sack last week, but facing Anderson is a different challenge altogether. “He is a problem,” LaFleur said, one capable of changing a game single-handedly. If Anderson gets loose, it could throw off the Packers’ offensive rhythm and hinder their ability to connect on those big plays downfield that they’ve executed so well this season.
Four: Jayden Reed has emerged as a key weapon for Green Bay, leading the NFL in receiving yards vs. zone coverage with 414 yards. This is significant for the Packers, as the Texans play zone coverage more than two-thirds of the time and excel playing it, according to Pro Football Focus.
Reed thrives in these situations, showing his ability to find soft spots in coverage and create big plays. According to PFF, Reed has been targeted 25 times (19th) in zone, hauling in 22 receptions (fifth) for an impressive 18.8 yards per catch (eighth), with a 132.1 quarterback rating when targeted (eighth). His knack for beating zone coverage helps open up Green Bay’s passing game, stretching the field and giving Jordan Love a high-percentage target.
Five: The Packers’ rushing attack has been one of the league’s best, averaging 167 yards per game, which ranks second in the NFL. A major part of that success has been Josh Jacobs, who is fifth with 464 rushing yards.
While Jacobs has only scored one touchdown, his consistency has been invaluable. He’s kept the chains moving, helping to sustain drives and control the clock, which in turn opens up opportunities in the passing game. His strong, reliable presence forces defenses to respect the run, creating more space for Love and the receivers to work downfield.
Six: Houston’s C.J. Stroud is making a name for himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, ranking sixth with 1,577 passing yards. He’s also fourth all-time with 5,685 passing yards through the first 21 games of his career.
Stroud’s quick decision-making and accuracy have been huge for the Texans. The Packers rank 25th with 228.7 passing yards allowed per game and 20th with 6.63 yards per attempt. However, it’s third with nine interceptions and first with 17 takeaways. Getting pressure on Stroud will be essential in disrupting his rhythm and creating mistakes.
More Green Bay Packers News
